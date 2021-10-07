PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into a definitive membership interests purchase agreement with Martin Von Dyck, the sole member and owner of North Carolina-based CapNostics, LLC, which manufactures EsophaCap—a U.S. FDA 510(k)-cleared and European CE Mark certified, non-endoscopic esophageal cell collection device which has been used in pre-commercial clinical research of esophageal precancer biomarkers at major academic medical centers. Concurrently, the Company entered into an exclusive long-term consulting agreement with Mr. Von Dyck, as well as an exclusive long-term manufacturing agreement with the EsophaCap contract manufacturer.



“Since entering this sector in 2018, PAVmed and its subsidiaries have aggressively sought to increase shareholder value by building a fully integrated and expanding portfolio of products which broadly address early detection, monitoring and treatment of esophageal disease,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., has been focused on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (“GERD”), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. We believe Lucid’s EsoCheck remains the only noninvasive esophageal cell collection device capable of performing the anatomically targeted and protected sampling necessary to optimize diagnostic accuracy in these patients.”