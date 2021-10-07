Kudelski Group Concludes a Technology and Intellectual Property License Agreement with AdidasTitle

checkAd

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - October 7, 2021 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced a technology and intellectual property license agreement with Adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

'This agreement further validates the relevance of the Group's technology and intellectual property to the streaming video market and its expanded relevance to the fields of retail marketing and interactive fitness. It provides Adidas with a framework to access Kudelski's cutting edge streaming video technologies as well as access to certain key intellectual property rights for their current products and future innovations in the video market', said Gilles Rapin Senior Vice-President, Innovation and Business Development at the Kudelski Group.

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Corporate Communications

Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com


