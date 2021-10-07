adesso SE initiates capital increase for cash with up to 309,679 new shares (approximately 5 % of the Company's share capital)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of adesso SE (the "Company") has resolved to implement a capital increase against cash contributions from authorised capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights with the aim of financing further growth.

adesso SE intends to increase the Company's share capital by up to EUR 309,679.00, from currently EUR 6,193,593.00 to EUR 6,503,272.00, by partially utilising the existing authorised capital 2018. adesso SE therefore plans to issue up to 309,679 new no-par bearer shares, with each such share representing a notional amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share.

The placement price for the new shares will be determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The new shares carry the same rights as the existing shares and are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) without a prospectus on 12 October 2021. Trading is expected to commence on 13 October 2021. It is intended to include the new shares in the existing listing of the Company's shares. The delivery of the new shares is scheduled for 13 October 2021 as well. The Company will be subject to a lock-up of 180 days, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase, subject to market standard exemptions.