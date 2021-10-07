checkAd

Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat Co-operate to Serve Remote Areas in Germany With High-speed Satellite Broadband

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 17:45  |  17   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) have signed an agreement covering the distribution by Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecommunications provider, of high-speed satellite broadband via the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite.

Under the agreement, Deutsche Telekom will commercialize EUTELSAT KONNECT high-speed broadband Internet offers for households in Germany with limited internet connection, starting from the end of 2021. Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat have also agreed to discuss an extension of their partnership in the future. This closer co-operation would result in Deutsche Telekom offering its own products via Eutelsat’s current and future infrastructure.

In service since November 2020, EUTELSAT KONNECT has a total capacity of 75 Gbps and is capable of offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps to both individuals and companies in the digital divide. It covers the whole of Germany, as well as 14 other European countries.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat are currently piloting an initial deployment in the city of Heimerzheim where the fixed network was badly affected by the floods in July. Crucial connectivity has been re-established via satellite connection providing WLAN coverage for an information point where both relief workers and affected residents can access the Internet free of charge.

Commenting on the agreement, Rodolphe Belmer, Eutelsat’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We are excited to enlist the power of Deutsche Telekom as a distributor of our satellite broadband offer in Germany, one of Europe’s largest markets. This type of agreement illustrates the confidence of major telecommunications operators in our offer; it further highlights the relevance of satellite as a cost-effective and reliable infrastructure, enabling them to extend their reach beyond the scope of terrestrial networks and assure ubiquitous coverage of a territory. Following the agreements with Orange in France and TIM in Italy, this is another significant milestone strengthening our go-to-market strategy in a third major market in Europe.

“Our ambition is to be the leader in both fixed and mobile communications”, added André Almeida, Managing Director Private Customers at Telekom Deutschland. “Our fiber roll-out remains one of the key building blocks for digitization in Germany. In the coming years, Deutsche Telekom will make a massive contribution to further increasing the number of fiber connections for households and companies in Germany. The cooperation with Eutelsat is a perfect complement of our portfolio in the coming years to offer highspeed broadband via satellite in regions where we have no high speed currently and for remote areas.”

About Eutelsat Communications
 Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Eutelsat Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: v a l u e 8.Nov.2018 HV, Dividende steigt von 1,21 auf 1.27
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat Co-operate to Serve Remote Areas in Germany With High-speed Satellite Broadband Regulatory News: Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) have signed an agreement covering the distribution by Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecommunications provider, of high-speed satellite broadband via the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Eutelsat Raises Its Shareholding in OneWeb
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Eutelsat’s Konnect Africa Selected by Globacom to Bring Satellite Broadband to Underserved Regions of Nigeria
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste - Inflationssorgen belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Eutelsat Statement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Eutelsat Completes OneWeb Equity Investment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten