Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Closes on Three Strategically Important Acquisitions
Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) has strategically expanded its property portfolio with three diversifying acquisitions: a multifamily property in Charlotte, N.C.; an industrial property in North Las Vegas, NV; and a multi-use property in a high-traffic area of downtown Austin, TX. Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion Partners”), a leading U.S. real estate investment manager, is one of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers.
The three properties, all ideally situated within their growing markets, include:
Anker Haus (Charlotte, N.C.)
- A 49-unit, build-for-rent townhome community located in the heart of the city’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood, less than four miles east of downtown. Resilient net migration, high barriers to new supply and strong employment growth have positioned East Charlotte as a high-growth sub-market.
- The project was designed as a “pocket neighborhood,” modeled after a European village. Its units feature modern finishes, with common amenities including a pool with adjoining cabana, fitness center, grilling area and dog park.
Congress Commons (Austin, TX)
- A mixed-use asset that is 100% leased to Accenture, one medical tenant and three service-oriented retail tenants located along downtown Austin’s iconic Congress Avenue.
- The building’s interior features high-end, Class A finishes, and the location provides tenants excellent walkability to dining, entertainment and retail options.
3828 Civic Center (North Las Vegas, NV)
- An almost 40,000-square-foot Class A industrial building purchased as part of a sale-leaseback agreement with a well-capitalized logistics company to lease 50% of the building.
- Situated less than two miles east of Interstate 15 and approximately 14 miles north of McCarren International Airport, the site offers strong connectivity to the larger metro area and potential for next-day delivery to over 60 million people.
“Anker Haus and Congress Commons provide fund investors with exposure to high-growth, amenity-rich, Sun Belt sub-markets, which are poised for further expansion,” said Onay Payne, Clarion Partners managing director and CPREIF portfolio manager. “With the acquisition of the Civic Center, we have also added exposure to a supply-constrained market in the West and the industrial sector – two areas where competition for properties has proven particularly challenging. Clarion’s strong local market relationships were critical in identifying and closing on this investment.”
