Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Closes on Three Strategically Important Acquisitions

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) has strategically expanded its property portfolio with three diversifying acquisitions: a multifamily property in Charlotte, N.C.; an industrial property in North Las Vegas, NV; and a multi-use property in a high-traffic area of downtown Austin, TX. Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion Partners”), a leading U.S. real estate investment manager, is one of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005812/en/