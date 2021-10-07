ECS Ranked #9 on Top 250 MSSP List for 2021

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been ranked ninth in MSSP Alert’s Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) for 2021. Published annually, the list spotlights the world’s leading providers of managed security services, managed detection and response (MDR), and security operations center-as-a-service (SOCaaS).

This year’s list marks the second time ECS has featured among the top competitors. In 2020, MSSP Alert awarded ECS the #14 ranking in recognition of the company’s wide range of managed security solutions. From MDR and extended detection and response (XDR) to SOCaaS and third-party vendor risk management, ECS’ solutions reduce cybersecurity costs and complexity for organizations across the commercial and federal industries. ECS’ Advanced Research Center (ARC) also provides active threat intelligence and hunting to better help customers protect their networks against the most sophisticated cyber threats.

“We are thrilled to be named a top global MSSP for another year in a row,” said Andy Woods, vice president of enterprise managed services at ECS. “This award reflects ECS’ continued success in providing custom fit security solutions to highly regulated organizations across a wide range of verticals and complex environments.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the US public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN’s mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

