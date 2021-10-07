checkAd

ECS Ranked #9 on Top 250 MSSP List for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 17:49  |  20   |   |   

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been ranked ninth in MSSP Alert’s Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) for 2021. Published annually, the list spotlights the world’s leading providers of managed security services, managed detection and response (MDR), and security operations center-as-a-service (SOCaaS).

This year’s list marks the second time ECS has featured among the top competitors. In 2020, MSSP Alert awarded ECS the #14 ranking in recognition of the company’s wide range of managed security solutions. From MDR and extended detection and response (XDR) to SOCaaS and third-party vendor risk management, ECS’ solutions reduce cybersecurity costs and complexity for organizations across the commercial and federal industries. ECS’ Advanced Research Center (ARC) also provides active threat intelligence and hunting to better help customers protect their networks against the most sophisticated cyber threats.

“We are thrilled to be named a top global MSSP for another year in a row,” said Andy Woods, vice president of enterprise managed services at ECS. “This award reflects ECS’ continued success in providing custom fit security solutions to highly regulated organizations across a wide range of verticals and complex environments.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the US public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN’s mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

 



ASGN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECS Ranked #9 on Top 250 MSSP List for 2021 ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been ranked ninth in MSSP Alert’s Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) for 2021. Published annually, the list spotlights the world’s leading providers of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21ASGN Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21ECS Awarded NIWC Legacy Data Consolidation Solution Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21ECS Awarded Multiple NOAA ProTech Fisheries Task Orders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21ECS Named Prime on $36.7 Million USCENTCOM Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten