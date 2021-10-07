checkAd

FLOW TRADERS JOINS THE PYTH NETWORK

FLOW TRADERS JOINS THE PYTH NETWORK

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) is pleased to announce it has joined the Pyth network.

Partnering alongside several other prominent market participants, Flow Traders has joined the Pyth network, a next-generation oracle solution designed to bring real-world data on-chain on a sub-second timescale. The Pyth network is built on Solana, a blockchain that can handle 50,000 transactions per second. The design principle of the Pyth network is to be a multi-chain project working across other leading blockchains to provide seamless, interoperable solutions across platforms and bring real-world market data on-chain in a tamper-resistant environment.

Flow Traders will be running a node for Pyth and will initially contribute its own unique cryptocurrency market data with plans to expand across asset classes as the Pyth network continues to grow. For more information on Pyth, please visit www.pyth.network

Dennis Dijkstra CEO commented:

We are delighted to have joined the Pyth network. Flow Traders is hugely supportive of initiatives such as those being advanced by Pyth which not only will improve the accuracy and quality of market data but also seek to democratise this data among multiple actively contributing market participants. We believe that this will help to establish greater efficiency and transparency in the markets, in line with Flow Traders‘ longstanding beliefs.

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.

Investors
Jonathan Berger
Phone:         +31 20 7996799
Email:        investor.relations@flowtraders.com

Media
Laura Peijs
Phone:         +31 20 7996799
Email:        press@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning. Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information.

