FLOW TRADERS JOINS THE PYTH NETWORK

Partnering alongside several other prominent market participants, Flow Traders has joined the Pyth network, a next-generation oracle solution designed to bring real-world data on-chain on a sub-second timescale. The Pyth network is built on Solana, a blockchain that can handle 50,000 transactions per second. The design principle of the Pyth network is to be a multi-chain project working across other leading blockchains to provide seamless, interoperable solutions across platforms and bring real-world market data on-chain in a tamper-resistant environment.

Flow Traders will be running a node for Pyth and will initially contribute its own unique cryptocurrency market data with plans to expand across asset classes as the Pyth network continues to grow. For more information on Pyth, please visit www.pyth.network

Dennis Dijkstra CEO commented:

“We are delighted to have joined the Pyth network. Flow Traders is hugely supportive of initiatives such as those being advanced by Pyth which not only will improve the accuracy and quality of market data but also seek to democratise this data among multiple actively contributing market participants. We believe that this will help to establish greater efficiency and transparency in the markets, in line with Flow Traders‘ longstanding beliefs.“

