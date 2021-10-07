checkAd

Fnac Darty Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Ivry, October 7th, 2021

Regulated information

INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)

ISIN Code: FR0011476928


Date

  		Total number of shares composing the share capital of the company Total number of gross voting rights  

Total number of net voting rights (*)
09/30/2021 26,761,118 26,761,118 26,699,118

(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right

In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, any physical or legal person, acting alone or in concert, who comes to hold, or ceases to hold, directly or indirectly, a percentage of the company's capital or voting rights equal to or greater than 3% or any multiple of 1% above 3%, is required to inform the company by registered letter with return receipt requested within the time limit provided for in Article R. 233-1 of the French Commercial Code (i.e., as of today, at the latest before the close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the shareholding threshold is crossed).

Under the terms of the twentieth resolution of the General Meeting of 29 May 2015, it was decided not to grant any double voting rights as instituted by law 2014-384 of 29 March 2014.

CONTACT
        

ANALYSTS /
INVESTORS  		Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

 

