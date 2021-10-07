checkAd

HUGS Limited set to announce its ground-breaking HugBunters dApp at the upcoming Crypto Gibraltar Conference

GIBRALTAR, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Gibraltar Conference will be the live stage of HUGS Limited's (HUGS) presentation of its first dApp, HugBunters (www.hugbunters.com) Gianni Brisson, tech entrepreneur and founder of Gibraltar-based HUGS (https://hugs.limited), will present the underlying economics of the HUGS Reward Pool at the Gibraltar Crypto Conference 2021 on Saturday, October 9th (https://cryptogib.gi). 

"Gibraltar is an increasingly important crypto country, which is why we are even more excited to announce the HugBunters dApp and its native token BUXX at Crypto Gibraltar", says Gianni Brisson

HugBunters is a decentralised quality assurance platform tackling a multibillion problem. There are currently nearly 500 million active websites and online platforms, riddled with mistakes and UI/UX issues. Errors such as typos, dead links, unavailable content, or even serious cybersecurity vulnerabilities all affect our online experience. For many website owners, hiring specialised services to fix common online issues is simply unaffordable. These services tend to be offered in a temporary fashion and are not very scalable. All of these issues result in billions of dollars of lost revenue, churning clients, and bad reviews. With its algorithmic reputation-based engine, HugBunters leverages on global talent to improve the quality of websites and online platforms at a fraction of the current cost.  

"Our application is designed with both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 users in mind. Everyone will benefit from using it", says Raad Rogge, Marketing Lead of HUGS. 

All participants of HugBunters' ecosystem are rewarded with BUXX, the native utility token HUGS integrates in all its solutions. Four different types of users can earn and spend BUXX by participating in the HugBunters ecosystem: 

  • Business owners use BUXX to reward users for their valuable input  
  • Regular users are rewarded in BUXX by the platform for their contribution  
  • Reviewers are rewarded for scrutinising the validity of each report  
  • Affiliates earn BUXX for growing the HugBunters ecosystem  

The BUXX token is scheduled to launch at the end of Q4, 2021. In the meantime, people can already sign up for the token sale newsletter on https://hugbunters.com/. 

