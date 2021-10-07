Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the upcoming year, hand sanitizer market will gain high market share due to the outbreaks of several epidemics and pandemics. Hygiene industries are focusing on expanding its product portfolios in the global market. Several organizations, government agencies, NGOs, and community workers constantly organize periodic seminars and roadshows to spread awareness on hand hygiene. Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI are creating lucrative opportunities for vendors to make incredible innovations for hygiene solutions products. Arizton's research reports on the health & wellness profile is offering an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

1. Hand Sanitizer Market Size by Functional Ingredients, Product Type, End-Users, Distribution Channels, Supply Chain, Geography, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

The global hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2021, a growth of 595%. The hand sanitizer market presents lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period. Chinese manufacturers will expand their presence in Europe and North America which is likely to lead to a price war among vendors in the hand sanitizer market. Players are focusing on adopting wide scope of e-commerce business platform to increase their profitability. Amazon.com, eBay.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com, Tmall.com, and JD.com are some of the largest vendors in the online retail market for hand sanitizers. Did you know - the gel-based hand sanitizer segment in North America is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 219.64 million during 2019-2026. Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser have been promoting their hand sanitizers on almost all digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, and Instagram. Godrej Consumer Products' "Freedom to Touch" campaign in India is aimed to promote its brand, Protekt, especially for their hand sanitizers portfolio.