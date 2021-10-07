checkAd

UBS Advisor Jonathan Beukelman Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List

07.10.2021   

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Jonathan Beukelman, a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in Denver, Colorado, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

“It’s great to see that Jonathan has been recognized once again to this prestigious list, for his deep understanding of his clients' needs and his efforts in helping them to build a long-lasting legacy,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We are honored to have him distinguished for his industry leadership.”

Jonathan specializes in providing high-net-worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. He’s been with UBS since 2008 and prior to that served as a Senior Vice President of Investments at Morgan Stanley. Jonathan began his Financial Advisor career at Piper Jaffray in 1998. Jonathan is a Family Office Consultant and is a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council, which represents an exclusive group of the firm’s top 2% of advisors. This is the sixth consecutive year that Jonathan has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list, and in the past has also been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors list among others.

Jonathan serves on the Board of Trustees at Taylor University, his alma mater. In his spare time, Jonathan enjoys boating with his children, as well as rowing, biking, and snow skiing.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

