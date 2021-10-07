SMART Global Holdings Becomes SGH

The shift also signifies how SGH has evolved and grown over time, most recently with the acquisition of CreeLED, Inc. earlier this year. Uniting behind a single purpose – Powering growth. Expanding possibilities. – helps SGH focus on a clear vision of executing with discipline paired with continuous investment in people, innovation and new opportunities.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced a rebrand, changing its identity to SGH to better symbolize its role in the SGH family of companies—a single foundation supporting each business to run at their best and empowering them to consistently and effectively deliver for customers.

“We have been on a transformational journey driven by a strategy based on growth and diversification, while finding ways to support our operating businesses for long term success,” said SGH President and CEO Mark Adams. “Discovering how to unlock potential is what drives us every day. Our new logo has a plus sign embedded in it: to show how we are looking to 'add' value in each of our lines of business.”

SGH businesses will operate as individual brands, Penguin Computing, SMART Modular, and Cree LED, but they will be united by a common set of values to guide how they show up for each other and their customers. The four values are: (1) Put people first. (2) Act with purpose. (3) Drive progress. (4) Deliver results.

“We have changed as a business, and our brand needs to reflect that change,” said vice president of marketing and communications for SGH, Valerie Sassani. “Our new brand creates a foundation that unites our companies and reflects the energy, ingenuity and passion of everyone at SGH.”

See the SGH brand in action during their earnings call scheduled for October 12, and hear about the future of SGH.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

