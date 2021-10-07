checkAd

SMART Global Holdings Becomes SGH

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 18:00  |  18   |   |   

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced a rebrand, changing its identity to SGH to better symbolize its role in the SGH family of companies—a single foundation supporting each business to run at their best and empowering them to consistently and effectively deliver for customers.

The shift also signifies how SGH has evolved and grown over time, most recently with the acquisition of CreeLED, Inc. earlier this year. Uniting behind a single purpose – Powering growth. Expanding possibilities. – helps SGH focus on a clear vision of executing with discipline paired with continuous investment in people, innovation and new opportunities.

“We have been on a transformational journey driven by a strategy based on growth and diversification, while finding ways to support our operating businesses for long term success,” said SGH President and CEO Mark Adams. “Discovering how to unlock potential is what drives us every day. Our new logo has a plus sign embedded in it: to show how we are looking to 'add' value in each of our lines of business.”

SGH businesses will operate as individual brands, Penguin Computing, SMART Modular, and Cree LED, but they will be united by a common set of values to guide how they show up for each other and their customers. The four values are: (1) Put people first. (2) Act with purpose. (3) Drive progress. (4) Deliver results.

“We have changed as a business, and our brand needs to reflect that change,” said vice president of marketing and communications for SGH, Valerie Sassani. “Our new brand creates a foundation that unites our companies and reflects the energy, ingenuity and passion of everyone at SGH.”

See the SGH brand in action during their earnings call scheduled for October 12, and hear about the future of SGH.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SMART Global Holdings Becomes SGH SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced a rebrand, changing its identity to SGH to better symbolize its role in the SGH family of companies—a single foundation supporting each business to run at their best …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21SMART Global Holdings Appoints Penny Herscher as New Independent Member of its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21SMART Global Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on October 12
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten