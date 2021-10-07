checkAd

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy announces the acquisition of Hope, one of the leading plant-based dips and spreads brands in the USA

Thursday October 07, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy announces the acquisition of Hope,   
one of the leading plant-based dips and spreads brands in the USA

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy announces the acquisition of Colorado-based Hope, a leading brand of hummus and other plant-based dips. The acquisition includes the Hope Foods’ plant in Louisville, CO, where its hummus and nut dips are manufactured. 

Hope Foods was founded in Boulder, CO over 10 years ago, first selling its hand-crafted hummus at the Boulder Farmer’s Market. Today, Hope Hummus is the #1 organic hummus in the United States. Hope Foods uses state-of-the-art technology to retain freshness, peak flavor and nutritional benefits.

Hope Foods’ manufacturing facility has the ability to produce a wide range of plant-based products and both parties expressed confidence that the Hope brand has the power to extend into additional categories.

"Our core business remains cheese and dairy products, but we want to develop new offers in the plant-based category with taste differentiation and premium brands. Hope is a strategic fit for us to drive growth in premium natural food products" said Jean-Paul Torris, Chief Executive Officer for Savencia Fromage & Dairy.  "Hope enlarges our brands portfolio in the USA into fast growing, 'better-for-you' products and provides an excellent opportunity to expand consumer options for great tasting, plant-based products.”

"Hope has always stood for much more than just great-tasting products, it is a mission driven brand" said one of Hope’s founders, Robbie Rech.  "We're thrilled to be partnering this great brand with a company like Savencia, known throughout the world for some of the best-tasting products on the market. We believe this partnership represents a terrific opportunity to realize Hope’s potential for leadership within the plant-based products space.”

About HOPE Foods

Hope Foods, one of the nation’s leading plant-based dips and spreads brands. Hope Foods uses the freshest possible ingredients to make the most delicious and nutritious hummus and dips with boundary-crossing flavor profiles - all without any artificial preservatives. Available at retailers nationwide, all Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.

About SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is a leading global milk processor, the 2nd cheese manufacturing group in France and the 5th worldwide, with 21,000 employees, subsidiaries in 31 countries and net sales of €5.2 billion. Focusing on cheese and other dairy specialties, SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is an independent family group listed with Euronext Paris.

Press contacts.bodin@dgm-conseil.fr, tel (33)1 40 70 11 89.

