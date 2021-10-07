Safe announces consolidated sales of €1.18 million +31% in Q3 2021





Quarterly direct sales up significantly: +31%.

Cumulative sales over 2021: +27%.

First sales in the United States

Internal legal reorganization of Safe Group

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, October 7th, 2021 at 5:35 p.m. CET – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specialising in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, with a particular focus on the safety of emergency vertebral fractures, publishes its third quarter consolidated revenues.

In thousands euros Q3 2021

(3 months) Q3 2020

(3 months) 9M 2021 9M 2020



Direct Sales 506 +12% 450 1 318 -1% 1 331 Indirect Sales 248 -24% 325 804 -31% 1 173 Subcontracting Sales 420 +256% 118 1 221 +935% 118 Total Sales 1 174 +31% 893 3 342 +27% 2 622



In the third quarter of 2021, sales rose by 31% (compared with the first quarter of 2020), driven by the gradual recovery in surgeries and sales of the new Sycamore and Hickory products, and also due to the inclusion of Safe Medical sales after it was consolidated at the end of July 2020.

On a perimeter basis, Safe Orthopaedics' sales were down by only 3% in the third quarter after a first half down 21% compared to 2020, marking a return to growth driven by the strong increase in direct sales in Germany by 148% (€110k in Q3 2021 vs. €45k in Q3 2020) and in the US (€54k in Q3 vs. €12k in Q2), where the group has recruited a sales manager and initiated direct marketing. In France and Germany, the group also recorded the first sales generated by the new products Sycamore and Hickory CE marked on May 24 and 27, 2021 associated with very promising clinical returns that the group will communicate in the coming quarters. Indirect sales are down, impacted by the white plans in Asia Pacific and Latin America.