Elis Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 30 09 2021

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2021

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 224 076 007
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 268 187 002
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 268 080 541

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Total number of shares 224,076,007
Theoretical number of voting rights 268,187,002
Number of exercisable voting rights 268,080,541

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Contacts





