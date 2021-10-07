checkAd

Galaxy Gaming Executes Settlement Agreement with Former Chairman and CEO Triangulum Partners LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 18:21  |  10   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ) (“Galaxy” or the “Company”), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems for land-based casinos and iGaming, announced today that it entered into Settlement Agreement with its former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Saucier (“Saucier”), and Triangulum Partners LLC (“Triangulum”) on October 7, 2021.

The Settlement Agreement is conditioned upon the Company paying Triangulum and Saucier $39.1 million plus interest accrued at 2% per annum from May 6, 2021, through the date of actual payment. The Company has retained Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. to assist it in raising funds for the settlement. The Settlement Agreement allows the Company until December 31, 2021, to complete its fundraising and pay the settlement amounts to Triangulum and Saucier.

The Settlement Agreement provides broad mutual releases to the Company, the Company’s officers and directors, Triangulum and Saucier related to all claims against each other. The parties agree to stay the litigation pending payment of the settlement funds. In addition, among other terms, Saucier and Triangulum have agreed not to compete with the Company for a period of five years from the date of payment of funds.

“The execution of this Settlement Agreement is a significant development for Galaxy,” stated Mark Lipparelli, Chairman of Galaxy’s Board of Directors. “We are active in our efforts to raise the funding necessary to complete our obligations under the Agreement and will provide updates, if any, as those plans develop. Our Board believes this is an appropriate settlement of the litigation between us and Mr. Saucier and his entity. Further, we are pleased to see steady progress in the Company’s results as our casino and online gaming partners emerge from the shutdowns associated with the COVID pandemic. We are hopeful calendar year 2022 will bring continued pandemic improvements coupled with the reduction of costly litigation expenses.”

Background

On May 6, 2019, the Company redeemed the shares of its common stock held by Triangulum (an entity controlled by Saucier) by a note in the amount of $39.1 million. As required, the Company made its annual interest only payments to Triangulum. Prior to the redemption, Triangulum held approximately 58% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Also on May 6, 2019, the Company filed a lawsuit against Triangulum and Saucier. Shortly thereafter, Triangulum and Saucier countersued the Company and certain of its board members. The redemption and the litigation are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic SEC filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Galaxy cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Galaxy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based, riverboat, cruise ship and online casinos worldwide. Connect with Galaxy on Facebook, YouTube   and Twitter.

Contact:

Media: Phylicia Middleton (702) 936-5216

Investors: Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galaxy Gaming Executes Settlement Agreement with Former Chairman and CEO Triangulum Partners LLC LAS VEGAS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ) (“Galaxy” or the “Company”), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems for land-based casinos and iGaming, announced today that it entered …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
PDC Energy Announces Unanimous Approval of Spinney Oil and Gas Development Plan, PDC's First ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...