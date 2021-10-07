checkAd

Elior Group Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on September 30 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 18:30  |   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR):

Date

Total number of shares1 in the capital

Total number of voting rights

September 30, 2021

172 444 229

Gross total of voting rights : 172 444 229

Net total2 of voting rights : 172 444 046

It is recalled that in addition to the legal obligation to inform the Company when certain portions of capital or voting rights are held, any natural person or legal entity, or any shareholder who should directly or indirectly, alone or in a group as defined by articles L. 233-10 et seq of the Commercial Code, hold a number of Company shares equal to or more than 1% of the total number of shares or voting rights, prior to the end of the fifth day of negotiation after this participation threshold is exceeded, should notify the Company by recorded delivery letter with acknowledgement of receipt.

This declaration is renewed under the same conditions each time a new threshold of a multiple of 1% of the total number of shares or voting rights is exceeded. Any shareholder whose participation in capital or voting rights falls below the aforementioned statutory shareholders, is also bound to notify the Company in the same five-day term and in line with the same conditions.

Listing Market: Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP
 Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

1Par value € 0.01 each
2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights

Elior Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elior Group Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on September 30 2021 Regulatory News: Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR): Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights September 30, 2021 172 444 229 Gross total of voting rights : 172 444 229 Net total2 of voting rights : 172 444 046 It is recalled …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Elior Group: Buyback Programme: Reduction of Capital by Cancellation of Treasury Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten