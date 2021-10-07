checkAd

Cordia to Integrate NFTS Into Virtual Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today outlined its plans to integrate NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) into its portfolio of virtual restaurants. A product of the blockchain, NFTs are one-of-a-kind tokens that allow the owner to hold a unique digital item.

The company is developing a restaurant-themed generative NFT program that will incorporate its existing celebrity brands, new menu concepts, and culinary-inspired pieces. Holders of the forthcoming NFTs are expected to receive real-world rewards ranging from free food, merchandise, and even invitations to exclusive celebrity events.

Additionally, Cordia will work with restaurant partners that offer the company’s virtual NFT offerings. This will allow its partners an on-ramp to the world of digital goods without having to incur the expense of developing their own NFTs.

Cordia currently has virtual restaurant agreements with world-recognized celebrities such as Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, and Holly Sonders.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Cordia’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Cordia’s forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events the company cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Cordia believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Cordia undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





