Poko Innovations, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading European Department Store

LONDON, ENGLAD and BELFAST, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / (CSE:POKO) - Poko Innovations, Inc. (formerly Brunswick Resources), an award-winning international UK based integrated company with a robust portfolio of CBD brands, a financial services platform, LumiPay, a range of consumer brands and a roster of marketing and media sites is pleased to announce it has its flagship skin care brand, Poko, is dramatically expanding its skincare range with six new products:

Purifying Gel Cleanser

Brightening Rosewater Toner

AHA Exfoliating Treatment

Azelaic Acid Spot Gel

Light Hydrating Moisturizer

Hempsoriasis Balm

In addition to these new products, the company has signed a distribution agreement with a leading European Department Store and has significantly increased its distribution in Ireland with the addition of department stores and independent pharmacies now selling Poko products.

"It's always been our long-term goal to provide quality skincare products to the markets that cover a wide range of issues like acne, rosacea and dryness," said Justine O'Hanlon, COO and Co-Founder of POKO. "Since we founded the company, we have always looked at our customer feedback, and we keep in mind our customers' wants and needs when deciding which products to launch next. With the introduction of these six new products, we are giving customers a full line of Poko skincare products, including cleansers and toners, so they can use all of them as part of a comprehensive skincare."

The entire line of Poko skincare products will be available online at www.pokocbd.co.uk and in stores from 8 October 2021 individually and in gift boxes.

"Our recent listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange (POKO:CSE) and financing will enable Poko Innovations, Inc. to expand and grow the Poko skincare line and all of other divisions," said David Hughes, President and CEO of Poko Innovations, Inc. "The completion of the financing has also enabled the company to invest in several partnership agreements so as to broadly expand our brand visibility and spur increased demand for our products. We are heavily invested in boosting production and product research and development, which we expect will result in growth, profitability and increased shareholder value."