Revitalist Signs LOI to Acquire Virginia Ketamine Clinic

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (CSNX: CALM.CN) (OTC: RVLWF) is pleased to announce that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) dated October 5, 2021 to acquire a ketamine clinic (“Acquisition”) located in Richmond, Virginia (“Clinic”).

The Clinic was founded in 2019 and is an established practice managed by Dr. Randy Frederick, a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician and US Navy Veteran. The Clinic provides ketamine infusion treatments for many mood disorders, including depression, post-partum depression, bipolar depression, PTSD, OCD, and anxiety. They also treat chronic pain syndromes like chronic migraines, CRPS (formerly called RSD), fibromyalgia, phantom limb syndrome, trigeminal neuralgia and post-herpetic neuralgia. Since inception, the Clinic has provided over 1,500 infusions.

Under the contemplated Acquisition, Dr. Frederick will continue to manage the Clinic and utilize his medical license to open future clinics for the Company. The Clinic would be supported alongside the Company’s existing network of clinics, raising the profile of Revitalist’s brand and approach to patient care in the United States.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the consideration contemplated for the Acquisition is estimated to be $1,000,000. The consideration is proposed to be payable as approximately $750,000 in common shares of Revitalist, $50,000 in cash, and the assumption of $250,000 in debt. The share consideration will be issued at the greater of $0.50/share and the 20-day volume weighted average share price preceding the issue date. The consideration shares will be issued 50% in 12 months and 50% in 24 months following the closing of the Acquisition.

Management Commentary

Kathryn Walker, CEO of Revitalist, commented: “We look forward to completing this Acquisition and utilizing Dr. Fredericks medical expertise to grow our business. We expect that the addition of Dr. Frederick will yield further expansion opportunities across the United States. This Acquisition fits perfectly within our strategy to grow our clinic footprint organically through a combination of build vs. buy. Dr. Frederick’s Clinic is the first of many established ketamine clinics that we intend to acquire and rebrand under the Revitalist platform.”

