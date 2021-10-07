Identillect Technologies and Thexyz to Partner to Provide Additional Security Measures for HIPAA-Based Clients

Thexyz will include Identillect Secure Email for additional security for select clientsDANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSXV:ID), the industry leader in compliant email …

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSXV:ID), the industry leader in compliant email security, announced its partnership with Thexyz. The partnership is meant to expand the security offering from Thexyz to provide HIPAA compliant security to their healthcare clients. Identillect has focused extensively in this area with Delivery Trust ® , the Company's flagship product that is designed specifically to meet HIPAA requirements.

Perry Toone, founder and president of Thexyz commented, "At Thexyz, we have been dedicated to providing reliable and private email for our customers, it is through this commitment we are adding Identillect HIPAA compliant security for those customers in the medical industry. This continues to align with our core company values of ensuring customer security and privacy."

Thexyz Inc. is an independent Canadian company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. As a Canadian corporation, Thexyz is regulated by strong Canadian consumer and privacy laws. The company is committed to client security and data privacy. Thexyz is well known for its reliable and private email which has evolved into one of the world's premier email services with over 40K accounts created. Thexyz also provides domains, security, and web hosting services, as well as custom-made email solutions. Thexyz email service is managed and co-located in select fully redundant world-class datacenters.

Identillect CEO, Todd Sexton states, "We are excited and eager to support clients of Thexyz requiring HIPAA compliant communication. Thexyz has a history of excellence, and we are proud to support them on this path by providing HIPAA related security."

HIPAA Journal recently reported, a "25% year-over-year increase in healthcare data breaches and 2020 saw more than 29 million healthcare records breached." The attacks are becoming increasingly problematic for those in the healthcare industry and the penalties for non-compliance are more severe.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.