CORRECTING and REPLACING LAVA Therapeutics to Present its Bispecific Gamma Delta T Cell Engagers for Treatment of Cancer at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), please note that in the second paragraph Vγ9Vδ2 T cells were incorrectly written as V9V2 T cells. The corrected release follows:

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced that Hans van der Vliet, M.D,. Ph.D., chief scientific officer at LAVA, will present at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 7-10, 2021.

“Gamma delta T cells play an important role in antitumor immunity,” said Hans van der Vliet, M.D., Ph.D. “I look forward to sharing our platform approach to harnessing the potent and precise antitumor properties of Vγ9Vδ2 T cells, along with the preclinical data from our LAVA-051 program demonstrating an attractive therapeutic window supportive of moving into the clinic last quarter.”

Details of the upcoming presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference are as follows:

Title: Bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers for the treatment of cancer

Presenter: Hans van der Vliet, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer, LAVA Therapeutics

Session: Plenary Session 3: Bispecific T cell Engagers and Next-gen CAR T Therapies: Pros and Cons of These Strategies

Session Date/Time: Fri., Oct. 8, 2021, 12:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET

Session Panel Discussion: To follow completion of Plenary Session 3 presentations

Additional information on the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutic is available through the conference website at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-nci-eortc-international-conference-o ...

About LAVA

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company’s innovative approach utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells via the triggering of Vγ9Vδ2 T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a clinical study evaluating LAVA-051 in patients with certain hematological malignancies is enrolling patients. The Company currently estimates to have data from the Phase 1 dose escalation phase of the study in the first half of 2022 with top line clinical data from the Phase 2a expansion cohorts expected in the second half of 2022. The Company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with prostate cancer in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com.

