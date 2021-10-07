Forge Global Announces Strong First Half 2021 Results

Forge Global, Inc. (“Forge”), a leading global private securities marketplace, today announced financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Forge and Motive Capital Corp (“Motive Capital”) (NYSE: MOTV.U), today also announced that Motive Capital has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of Motive Capital in relation to its recently announced proposed business combination with Forge. The Registration Statement, which has not yet become effective and the information contained therein remains subject to change, provides important information about Forge’s business and operations and the proposed business combination with Motive Capital Corp.

“Our first half results are reflective of an extremely positive market environment during the period, including some of the highest numbers of IPOs ever recorded, the strong exit performance particularly among technology stocks and the continued momentum in private fundraising that has created a record number of global unicorns,” said Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive of Forge Global. “The business is performing as we anticipated, and we have made significant progress on our strategic business priorities, including enhancing and expanding the product offerings that differentiate us. Our platform is unlocking access to the private market for companies, employees, and accredited and institutional investors. As we prepare to become a public company, we are also positioning ourselves to serve an increasing portion of the broader financial services ecosystem.”

Forge’s total revenue minus transaction-based expenses grew 306% to $68.1M for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020; Placement fee revenues less transaction-based expenses for Forge Markets, Forge’s private share trading platform, grew 291% to nearly $58 million, up from $14.8 million in the same period, while volume increased 203% in the period to $1.68 billion. Placement fee revenues, less transaction-based expenses are pro-forma and Non-GAAP and include the effect of SharesPost, which Forge acquired in November 2020, for the period in which it was a standalone entity.