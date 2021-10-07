checkAd

Forge Global Announces Strong First Half 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 18:40  |  45   |   |   

Forge Global, Inc. (“Forge”), a leading global private securities marketplace, today announced financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Forge and Motive Capital Corp (“Motive Capital”) (NYSE: MOTV.U), today also announced that Motive Capital has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of Motive Capital in relation to its recently announced proposed business combination with Forge. The Registration Statement, which has not yet become effective and the information contained therein remains subject to change, provides important information about Forge’s business and operations and the proposed business combination with Motive Capital Corp.

“Our first half results are reflective of an extremely positive market environment during the period, including some of the highest numbers of IPOs ever recorded, the strong exit performance particularly among technology stocks and the continued momentum in private fundraising that has created a record number of global unicorns,” said Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive of Forge Global. “The business is performing as we anticipated, and we have made significant progress on our strategic business priorities, including enhancing and expanding the product offerings that differentiate us. Our platform is unlocking access to the private market for companies, employees, and accredited and institutional investors. As we prepare to become a public company, we are also positioning ourselves to serve an increasing portion of the broader financial services ecosystem.”

Forge’s total revenue minus transaction-based expenses grew 306% to $68.1M for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020; Placement fee revenues less transaction-based expenses for Forge Markets, Forge’s private share trading platform, grew 291% to nearly $58 million, up from $14.8 million in the same period, while volume increased 203% in the period to $1.68 billion. Placement fee revenues, less transaction-based expenses are pro-forma and Non-GAAP and include the effect of SharesPost, which Forge acquired in November 2020, for the period in which it was a standalone entity.

Seite 1 von 5


Motive Capital (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forge Global Announces Strong First Half 2021 Results Forge Global, Inc. (“Forge”), a leading global private securities marketplace, today announced financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Forge and Motive Capital Corp (“Motive Capital”) (NYSE: MOTV.U), today also …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Forge Global to Go Public in $2 Billion Merger with Motive Capital Corp
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten