US Foods Hunger Action Month Efforts Raise More Than 240,000 Meals for Those Struggling With Food Insecurity

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that the company will donate the equivalent of more than 240,000 meals to Feeding America as part of the company’s Feeding America Hunger Action Month efforts dedicated to supporting communities struggling with food insecurity. In addition, more than $16,000 in product donations has been raised to aid six additional hunger-fighting organizations selected by the company’s Employee Resource Groups as part of a month-long virtual food drive.

“We are privileged to be able to give back to the communities in which we live and work,” said David Works, executive vice president and chief human resources officer of US Foods. “The generosity of US Foods associates, and the company’s matching efforts, throughout September will directly contribute to Feeding America’s mission to make a difference in the lives of the more than 40 million Americans who face hunger every day.”

As part of US Foods’ Hunger Action Month challenge, US Foods associates across the country donated their time and resources to fight hunger in their communities through monetary donations, local volunteer participation and a virtual food drive. US Foods matched all product and cash donations made throughout the month.

The campaign is part of US Foods’ larger commitment to give back to local communities and empower people with nourishment and opportunity. Since August, US Foods has also donated $200,000 to the American Red Cross to assist communities in the U.S. affected by Hurricane Ida and support wildfire relief efforts across Washington and Oregon.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

