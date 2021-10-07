Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Interim BT5528 Phase I Clinical Trial Results and Preliminary Results from Ongoing BT8009 Phase I Clinical Trial
Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today provided a clinical update of its wholly-owned, next-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCs), reporting interim Phase I trial results for BT5528 and preliminary findings from the ongoing dose escalation portion of the BT8009 clinical trial.
“We are pleased to provide a clinical update for two of our wholly-owned BTCs currently undergoing Phase 1 dose escalation trials in late line cancer patients,” said Dominic Smethurst, MA, MBChB, MRCP, MFPM, Chief Medical Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “We are delighted to see preliminary anti-tumor activity in both trials and across two tumor types, as well as to report tolerability profiles that may demonstrate differentiation from antibody-based approaches.”
“These data support our belief that the Bicycle platform offers a potentially differentiated approach to traditional toxin delivery. The data generated from these molecules provide a wealth of information and insights as we continue to expand the application of our technology and generate additional Bicycle- targeted therapeutics with the intention of making a meaningful difference to cancer patients,” said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “We look forward to providing additional clinical data on BT5528 and BT8009 next year, and initiating our Phase I/II study for BT7480 later this year.”
BT5528, a BTC targeting EphA2, a target for which prior antibody-based approaches have been unsuccessful, has demonstrated preliminary anti-tumor activity. Bicycle has established an RP2D range and is pursuing enrollment in expansion cohorts
Preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity observed. A total of 24 patients were dosed both prior to, and after, the implementation of the EphA2 immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay,
with a median of seven prior lines of therapy. Amongst these patients, preliminary anti-tumor activity was observed in urothelial and ovarian cancer patients.
- A total of two BT5528 monotherapy urothelial patients were dosed. Both (100%) were observed to have tumor reductions constituting a partial response under Response Evaluation Criteria in
Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1. The administered doses in these patients ranged from 6.5mg/m2 to 10 mg/m2 every other week.
