Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Interim BT5528 Phase I Clinical Trial Results and Preliminary Results from Ongoing BT8009 Phase I Clinical Trial

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today provided a clinical update of its wholly-owned, next-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCs), reporting interim Phase I trial results for BT5528 and preliminary findings from the ongoing dose escalation portion of the BT8009 clinical trial.

“We are pleased to provide a clinical update for two of our wholly-owned BTCs currently undergoing Phase 1 dose escalation trials in late line cancer patients,” said Dominic Smethurst, MA, MBChB, MRCP, MFPM, Chief Medical Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “We are delighted to see preliminary anti-tumor activity in both trials and across two tumor types, as well as to report tolerability profiles that may demonstrate differentiation from antibody-based approaches.”