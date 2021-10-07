checkAd

Velan Inc. Reports Its Second Quarter 2021/22 Financial Results and a Significant Increase in Sales and Improved Margins that Combine for One of the Best Quarters of the Last Ten Years, With Net Income¹ of $5.0 Million, and Backlog² Remaining High

MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its second quarter ended August 31, 2021.

Highlights:

  • Sales for the quarter amounted to $101.9 million, an increase of 33.6 million or 49.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This quarter’s sales level represents the highest volume in the last six quarters.
  • Gross profit for the quarter of $31.4 million, or 30.8%, an increase of $14.3 million or 580 basis points from the same quarter of the previous year. The gross profit percentage of 29.1% for the first six-month of the fiscal year is the highest in recent history, a performance essentially driven by the improved sales volume, a more profitable product mix delivered, as well as the margin improvement activities undertaken over the past fiscal years within the scope of the V20 restructuring and transformation plan.
  • Net income1 of $5.0 million and EBITDA2 of $10.7 million for the quarter represent a significant improvement compared to last year’s results. The better results are explained primarily by an increased gross profit, driven by an improved sales volume and product mix, despite notably lower Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies («CEWS»).
  • Strong order backlog2 of $575.8 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Net new orders (“bookings”)2 of $81.6 million for the quarter, a decrease of $19.7 million or 19.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The Company’s book-to-bill ratio of 0.80 for the quarter has a stronger relation to the improved sales volume rather than the softer quarter in terms of bookings. Nonetheless, the book-to-bill ratio for the six-month period stands at a positive 1.12.
  • The Company’s net cash amounted to $68.1 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of $5.2 million since the beginning of the fiscal year.

Yves Leduc, CEO of Velan Inc., said, “I am very pleased with our company’s best quarterly results in years, but I am certainly not surprised. We are seeing the convergence of many of the positive factors reported in previous quarters, whose effects had either been slowed by the global economic crisis or were simply expected to materialize over time.

Let’s start with our sales, growing near 50% over the same period last year. Our Italian operations were able to overcome most of the shipping hurdles experienced in the first quarter, we achieved notable progress in reducing our North American operations’ production delays caused by the many changes deployed during the first year of the pandemic, and both our Indian and Chinese operations are having a record production year. Still experiencing one of the highest backlogs in years, we did see a slower quarter in bookings, but they have outpaced billings in the first six months of the year and, good news, we are observing a recovery of our North American MRO business, as distributors are steadily increasing their stock.

Another important aspect of our performance is the sustained growth in our margins. The quarter’s gross margin and the first six months’ were the highest recorded in at least ten years, at respectively 30.8% and 29.1%, compared to 25% and 24.4% last year, and 23.3% at the end of fiscal year 2019 when our V20 plan was announced. Here again, there should be no surprise, as the main goal of the plan was to drive our North American operations’ margins up. And we are indeed meeting the goal through the elimination of significant structural costs in North America, the now completed transfer of our small forged valve production to India, and the much greater focus put on profitable orders from our new strategic businesses. As a result of those improvements and the growth in sales, to which each of our divisions is contributing, our EBITDA after six months improved by close to $10 million compared to the same period last year, despite lower Canadian federal subsidies and higher liability costs than last year to date.

In summary, thanks to the relentless efforts and resilience of our employees in the last years, we are laying the base for a return to profitable growth.

This does not mean we are out of the woods. On the coronavirus front, the global pandemic is far from over and we remain vigilant, committed to maintain our excellent record in keeping our work environment as safe as possible for our employees. Meanwhile, the negative effects of the economic crisis on global logistics and the price of metals are affecting our operations worldwide, and driving growth will require ruthless focus and execution as industry demand remains soft.

Aware of those challenges, we take nothing for granted and are moving ahead with confidence.”

Financial Highlights

Three-month periods ended
 		  Six-month periods ended
 		 

(thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts) 		August 31,
2021
 		  August 31,
2020
 		  August 31,
2021
 		  August 31,
2020
 		 
         
Sales $ 101,893   $ 68,340   $ 176,422   $ 144,993  
Gross profit   31,391     17,053     51,385     35,445  
Gross profit %   30.8 %   25.0 %   29.1 %   24.4 %
Net income (loss)1   5,015     (5,112 )   (58 )   (6,998 )
Net income (loss)1 per share – basic and diluted   0.23     (0.24 )   (0.00 )   (0.32 )
EBITDA2   10,657     (2,497 )   9,716     141  
EBITDA2 per share – basic and diluted   0.49     (0.12 )   0.45     0.01  

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2021):

  • Sales amounted to $101.9 million, an increase of $33.6 million or 49.1% for the quarter. Sales were positively impacted by the Company’s North American operations increased large project orders shipments primarily destined for the petrochemical and power markets. Sales were also positively impacted by the shipment of previously delayed orders by the Company’s Italian operations. The delays were due to various customer-related and global logistics factors.
  • Bookings2 amounted to $81.6 million, a decrease of $19.7 million or 19.5% for the quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to lower large project orders recorded by the Company’s French and North American operations.
  • Gross profit amounted to $31.4 million, an increase of $14.3 million or 84.1% for the quarter. The gross profit percentage for the quarter of 30.8% was an increase of 580 basis points compared to last year‘s second quarter. The improvement in gross profit percentage for the quarter is primarily attributable to the higher sales volume, which helped to cover the Company’s fixed production overhead costs more efficiently. The Company’s improved margins are also stemming from the margin improvement activities implemented over the course of the past fiscal years within the scope of the V20 restructuring and transformation plan. Additionally, the Company’s gross profit also benefited from favorable movements in unrealized foreign exchange translation primarily attributable to the fluctuation of the U.S. dollar against the euro and the Canadian dollar for the quarter when compared to the prior year. Finally, the increase in gross profit percentage was such that it could more than offset the impact of a lower amount of CEWS of $1.7 million for the quarter compared to last year. The subsidies are allocated between cost of sales and administration costs.
  • Net income1 for the quarter amounted to $5.0 million or $0.23 per share compared to a net loss1 of $5.1 million or $0.24 per share last year. EBITDA2 for the quarter amounted to $10.7 million or $0.49 per share compared to a negative $2.5 million or $0.12 per share last year. The improvement in EBITDA2 for the quarter is primarily attributable to an increase in gross profit, thanks to the reasons mentioned above, the absence of restructuring and transformation costs in the current fiscal year which totaled $1.7 million in the previous quarter and a reduction in other expenses of $1.4 million for the quarter due to land clean-up costs of a former factory incurred in the second quarter of the prior year. On the other hand, these improvements were partially offset by an increase in administration costs of $4.3 million or 21.8% for the quarter which is primarily attributable to a decrease of $1.4 million in CEWS received by the Company compared to last year, an increase in sales commissions due to the higher sales volume and a general increase in administration expenses that had been significantly lowered when the global pandemic broke out last year. The subsidies are allocated between cost of sales and administration costs. The favorable movement in the Company’s net income1 for quarter was primarily attributable to the same factors as explained above coupled with an unfavorable movement in income taxes.

First Six months Fiscal 2022 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first six months of fiscal 2021):

  • Sales amounted to $176.4 million, an increase of $31.4 million or 21.7% for the six-month period. Sales were positively impacted by the Company’s North American operations increased large project orders shipments primarily destined for the petrochemical and power markets. For the six-month period, the Company’s French operations were able to show an improved sales volume due to their strong performance in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Finally, the Company’s MRO sales for the six-month period were negatively affected by the persistent unfavorable market conditions triggered by the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) global pandemic which has significantly affected the Company’s distribution channels’ bookings in the previous fiscal year. The lower distribution channels’ bookings in the latter part of the prior year translated in lower shipments of such orders in the first quarter of the current year.
  • Bookings2 amounted to $197.9 million, an increase or $19.9 million of 11.2% for the six-month period. The increase is primarily attributable to large project orders recorded by the Company’s Italian and North American operations, notably in the marine and oil and gas markets. The increase is also attributable to higher MRO orders recorded by the Company’s North American operations. The Company is encouraged by the recovery of its MRO order bookings, which were severely impacted by the global pandemic at the end of the prior fiscal year, and ultimately adversely affected the sales of its current fiscal year as explained in the prior paragraph. The increase in bookings for the six-month period was partially offset by a reduction in large project orders recorded by the Company’s French operations.
  • As a result of bookings outpacing sales in the current six-month period, the Company’s book-to-bill ratio2 was 1.12 for the period. Furthermore, the total backlog2 increased by $13.3 million or 2.4% since the beginning of the fiscal year, amounting to $575.8 million as at August 31, 2021.
  • Gross profit amounted to $51.4 million, an increase of $15.9 million or 45.0% for the six-month period. The gross profit for the first six-month period of 29.1% represented an increase of 470 basis points compared to the same period last year and is also the highest in recent history. The improvement in gross profit percentage is primarily attributable to the higher sales volume, which helped to cover the Company’s fixed production overhead costs more efficiently. The Company’s improved margins are also stemming from the margin improvement activities implemented over the course of the past fiscal years within the scope of the V20 restructuring and transformation plan. Additionally, the Company’s gross profit also benefited from favorable movements in unrealized foreign exchange translation primarily attributable to the fluctuation of the U.S. dollar against the euro and the Canadian dollar for the six-month period when compared to the prior year. Finally, the increase in gross profit percentage was such that it could more than offset the impact of a lower amount of CEWS of $3.1 million for the six-month period compared to last year. The subsidies are allocated between cost of sales and administration costs.
  • Net loss1 for the six-month period amounted to $0.1 million or $0.00 per share compared to a net loss1 of $7.0 million or $0.32 per share in the prior period. EBITDA2 for the six-month period amounted to $9.7 million or $0.45 per share compared to $0.1 million or $0.01 per share in the prior period. The improvement in EBITDA2 for the six-month period is primarily attributable to and improved gross profit, primarily due to an increased sales volume, while reflecting the notably improved product mix and margins resulting from the Company’s targeted efforts under V20, described earlier. The Company’s gross profit also benefited from favorable movements in unrealized foreign exchange translation for the six-month period when compared to the prior year. The improvement is also attributable to the absence of restructuring and transformation costs in the current fiscal year which totaled $2.9 million in the previous six-month period as well as a reduction in other expenses of $1.4 million for the six-month period primarily due to land clean-up costs of a former factory incurred in the second quarter of the prior year. On the other hand, these improvements were partially offset by an increase in administration costs of $10.4 million or 27.8% for the six-month period, primarily attributable to a decrease of $2.5 million in CEWS received by the Company compared to last year, an increase in sales commissions due to the improved sales volume for the period, a general increase in administration expenses that had been significantly lowered when the global pandemic broke out last year as well as an increase of $1.4 million in the costs recognized in connection with the Company’s ongoing asbestos litigation. The favorable movements in the Company’s net loss1 for the six-month period was primarily attributable to the same factors as explained above coupled with an unfavorable movement in income taxes.

Dividend

At the end of fiscal 2020, the Board of Directors deemed appropriate to suspend the quarterly dividend. The decision remains unchanged and will be reviewed on a quarterly basis.

Conference call

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the second quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 04:00 p.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 1-800-768-2878, access code 21998213. A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253, access code 21998213.

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$302.1 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs close to 1,700 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures

In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found on the next page.

Net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")

Three-month periods ended
 		  Six-month periods ended
 		 

(thousands, except amount per shares) 		August 31,
2021
$ 		August 31,
2020
$ 		  August 31,
2021
$ 		  August 31,
2020
$ 		 
         
Net income (loss)1 5,015 (5,112 ) (58 ) (6,998 )
         
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,394 2,450   4,808   4,975  
Amortization of intangible assets 451 626   1,009   1,194  
Finance costs – net 526 44   1,055   362  
Income taxes 2,271 (505 ) 2,902   608  
         
EBITDA 10,657 (2,497 ) 9,716   141  
EBITDA per share        
Basic and diluted 0.49 (0.12 ) 0.45   0.01  

The term “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs plus income tax provision. The terms “EBITDA per share” is obtained by dividing EBITDA by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Definitions of supplementary financial measures

The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “book-to-bill” is obtained by dividing bookings by sales. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s performance and outlook for a given period.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.  

1 Net earnings or loss refer to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares
2 Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures – see explanation above.

Velan Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position    
(Unaudited)   
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)   
As at
    August 31,
2021 		February 28,
2021
    $ $
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents             76,448           74,688
Short-term investments               1,703                285
Accounts receivable            126,075         135,373
Income taxes recoverable                3,590             3,798
Inventories           240,225         204,161
Deposits and prepaid expenses               9,969             8,670
Derivative assets                    74                196
            458,084         427,171
       
Non-current assets      
Property, plant and equipment             91,826           96,327
Intangible assets and goodwill             16,890           17,319
Income taxes recoverable                5,927             5,927
Deferred income taxes             32,397           33,140
Other assets                    854                949
       
            147,894         153,662
       
Total assets           605,978         580,833
       
       
Liabilities      
       
Current liabilities      
Bank indebtedness   8,317 11,735
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   101,856 90,840
Income taxes payable   1,479 1,609
Customer deposits   79,738 62,083
Provisions    27,241 29,515
Derivative liabilities   9 303
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities   1,595 1,578
Current portion of long-term debt   8,711 9,902
    228,946 207,565
       
Non-current liabilities      
Long-term lease liabilities   12,197 12,649
Long-term debt   56,522 48,189
Income taxes payable   1,244 1,410
Deferred income taxes   2,405 2,545
Other liabilities   8,235 8,254
       
    80,603 73,047
       
Total liabilities   309,549 280,612
       
Total equity   296,429 300,221
       
Total liabilities and equity   605,978 580,833
       


Velan Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)       
(Unaudited)       
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)      
Three-month periods ended
 		    Six-month periods ended
 		 
  August 31,
2021 		  August 31,
2020 		    August 31,
2021 		  August 31,
2020 		 
  $   $     $   $  
                   
                   
Sales          101,893             68,340             176,422           144,993  
                   
Cost of sales           70,502             51,287             125,037           109,548  
                   
Gross profit           31,391             17,053               51,385             35,445  
                   
Administration costs           23,977             19,687               47,756             37,354  
Restructuring and transformation costs                   -                 1,723                       -                 2,899  
Other expense (income)                 (79 )             1,369                      42               1,393  
                   
Operating profit (loss)             7,493              (5,726 )               3,587              (6,201 )
                   
Finance income                118                  298                    290                  414  
Finance costs               (644 )               (342 )              (1,345 )               (776 )
                   
Finance costs – net               (526 )                 (44 )              (1,055 )               (362 )
                   
Income (loss) before income taxes             6,967              (5,770 )               2,532              (6,563 )
                   
Income tax expense (recovery)             2,271                 (505 )               2,902                  608  
                   
Net income (loss) for the period             4,696              (5,265 )                 (370 )            (7,171 )
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to:                  
Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares             5,015              (5,112 )                   (58 )            (6,998 )
Non-controlling interest               (319 )               (153 )                 (312 )               (173 )
                   
Net income (loss) for the period             4,696              (5,265 )                 (370 )            (7,171 )
                   
Net income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share                  
Basic and diluted               0.23                (0.24 )                (0.00 )              (0.32 )
                   
Total weighted average number of Subordinate and                  
     Multiple Voting Shares                   
Basic and diluted    21,585,635      21,585,635        21,585,635      21,585,635  



Velan Inc.
 		 
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)      
(Unaudited)            
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)           
Three-month periods ended
 		    Six-month periods ended
 		 
  August 31,
2021 		  August 31,
2020 		    August 31,
2021 		  August 31,
2020 		 
  $   $     $   $  
                   
                   
Comprehensive income (loss)                  
                   
Net income (loss) for the period             4,696             (5,265 )                 (370 )            (7,171 )
                   
Other comprehensive income (loss)                  
Foreign currency translation adjustment on foreign operations whose functional currency is other than the reporting currency (U.S. dollar)            (4,817 )             9,903                (3,422 )           10,809  
                   
Comprehensive income (loss)               (121 )             4,638                (3,792 )             3,638  
                   
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                  
Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares                254               4,707                (3,448 )             3,777  
Non-controlling interest               (375 )                (69 )                 (344 )               (139 )
                   
Comprehensive income (loss)               (121 )             4,638                (3,792 )             3,638  
                   
Other comprehensive income (loss) is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of income (loss).
                   


Velan Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity  
(Unaudited)         
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)        
                         
                         
                         
  Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders       
  Share capital Contributed
surplus 		Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss 		  Retained
earnings 		  Total   Non-controlling interest   Total equity  
                         
Balance - February 29, 2020              72,695                6,260            (34,047 )            236,269              281,177                  3,684              284,861  
                         
Net loss for the period - - -   (6,998 ) (6,998 ) (173 ) (7,171 )
Other comprehensive income - - 10,775   -   10,775   34   10,809  
                         
Balance - August 31, 2020 72,695 6,260 (23,272 ) 229,271   284,954   3,545   288,499  
                         
Balance - February 28, 2021 72,695 6,260 (21,007 ) 239,136   297,084   3,137   300,221  
                         
Net loss for the period - - -   (58 ) (58 ) (312 ) (370 )
Other comprehensive loss - - (3,390 ) -   (3,390 ) (32 ) (3,422 )
                         
Balance - August 31, 2021 72,695 6,260 (24,397 ) 239,078   293,636   2,793   296,429  
                         


Velan Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow          
(Unaudited)          
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)          
Three-month periods ended
 		    Six-month periods ended
 		 
  August 31,
2021 		  August 31,
2020 		    August 31,
2021 		  August 31,
2020 		 
  $   $     $   $  
                   
                   
Cash flows from                  
                   
Operating activities                  
Net income (loss) for the period 4,696   (5,265 )   (370 ) (7,171 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities 3,645   633     6,057   5,259  
Changes in non-cash working capital items (6,808 ) 4,492     (3,259 ) 21,015  
Cash provided (used) by operating activities 1,533   (140 )   2,428   19,103  
                   
Investing activities                  
Short-term investments            (1,232 )                610                (1,418 )               (527 )
Additions to property, plant and equipment            (1,830 )            (1,405 )              (3,569 )            (3,936 )
Additions to intangible assets               (522 )               (266 )                 (810 )               (523 )
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets                   -                  989                 3,132               1,029  
Net change in other assets                 (15 )               (467 )                   (27 )               (489 )
Cash used by investing activities            (3,599 )               (539 )              (2,692 )            (4,446 )
                   
Financing activities                  
Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders -   -     -   (482 )
Short-term bank loans -   (395 )   -   (1,377 )
Net change in revolving credit facility (3,378 ) -     6,248   -  
Increase in long-term debt 5,889   14,305     5,889   14,305  
Repayment of long-term debt (1,379 ) (1,299 )   (4,546 ) (2,058 )
Repayment of long-term lease liabilities (444 ) (425 )   (857 ) (856 )
Cash provided by financing activities 688   12,186     6,734   9,532  
                   
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash  (1,728 ) 4,218     (1,292 ) 5,166  
                   
Net change in cash during the period (3,106 ) 15,725     5,178   29,355  
                   
Net cash – Beginning of the period           71,237             44,640               62,953             31,010  
                   
Net cash – End of the period           68,131             60,365               68,131             60,365  
                   
Net cash is composed of:                  
    Cash and cash equivalents           76,448             86,894               76,448             86,894  
    Bank indebtedness            (8,317 )          (26,529 )              (8,317 )          (26,529 )
                   
Net cash – End of the period           68,131             60,365               68,131             60,365  
                   
Supplementary information                  
Interest received (paid)               (484 )               (115 )                 (834 )               (463 )
Income taxes reimbursed (paid)               (463 )            (1,954 )              (1,584 )            (2,509 )
                   

For further information please contact:
Yves Leduc, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (438) 817-9917
or
Benoit Alain, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (514) 917-6454





Velan Inc. Reports Its Second Quarter 2021/22 Financial Results and a Significant Increase in Sales and Improved Margins that Combine for One of the Best Quarters of the Last Ten Years, With Net Income¹ of $5.0 Million, and Backlog² Remaining High MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its second quarter ended August 31, 2021. Highlights: Sales for the …

