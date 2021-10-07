DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 07.10.2021, 18:55 | 28 | 0 |
|
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|For Immediate Release
|07 October 2021
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|RE: Dividends
|The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 October 2021, record date as of the 15 October 2021 & payment date is the 05 November 2021:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist)
|IE00BN4RDY28
|4.699700
|JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BJK9H860
|0.094200
|JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.051200
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.273600
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.389200
|JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.036200
|JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.009800
|Enquiries:
|Yvonne Lappin Matheson
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0