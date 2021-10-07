PG&E’s Weather Webpage Provides Customers with Latest Meteorological Information in their Community, Gauges Public Safety Power Shutoff Potential

The weather webpage offers a seven-day forecast updated daily by a PG&E meteorologist or fire scientist that indicates the potential need to call a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). PG&E monitors conditions across the system and evaluates whether to turn off power during severe weather to help prevent wildfires.

As part of its efforts to prepare customers and communities for the growing threat of wildfires, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is providing detailed, localized weather forecasts for customers from its robust weather webpage on pge.com.

The PG&E 7-Day PSPS Potential provides an instantaneous sense of what’s going on and what’s ahead. The forecast encompasses all counties in PG&E’s service area and four levels of PSPS potential:

Not Expected – Conditions that generally warrant a PSPS event are not planned at this time.

Elevated – An upcoming event (a period of gusty winds, dry conditions, heightened risk) is being monitored for an increased potential of a PSPS event.

PSPS Watch – The company Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is activated for a reasonable chance of executing a PSPS for public safety in a given county due to a combination of adverse weather and dry fuel conditions. A PSPS Watch is typically only issued within 72 hours before the anticipated start of an event.

PSPS Warning – The company Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is activated and customers in areas being considered for a PSPS have been or are being notified. This level indicates execution of a PSPS is probable given the latest forecast of weather and fuels and/or observed conditions. PSPS is typically executed in smaller and more targeted areas than across an entire county. This level does not guarantee execution of a PSPS as conditions and forecasts may change.

Using the webpage, PG&E customers will also be able to check humidity, precipitation, temperatures, wind speeds and wind gusts across 70,000 square miles of Northern and Central California. Customers will also be able to check for local conditions from the closest weather station in their community.

Additionally, the webpage shows whether the National Weather Service has called a Red Flag Warning. It offers access to the thousands of weather stations and dozens of high-definition cameras in use by PG&E. Also included is a daily sunrise and sunset timetable.

PSPS Criteria

PG&E initiates a PSPS when the weather forecast is for such severe weather that people’s safety, lives, homes and businesses may be in danger of wildfires. As each weather situation is unique, PG&E carefully reviews a combination of factors when deciding if power must be turned off. These factors include: