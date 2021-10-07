Personal Care Vendors are Entering in the Face Mask Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing demand for medical face mask in creating incredible opportunities for growth in the global market. COVID-19 drastically impacted the scenario of the medical mask market. Manufacturers in the US were drastically affected due to the pandemic as majority of the face masks were imported from China and only a few major manufacturers such as 3M and Honeywell managed the demand in the US. Healthcare facilities worldwide initiated to encourage individuals and businesses to donate such critical supplies to protect healthcare workers in the global pandemic crisis. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the health & wellness industry. If you want to grow and gain profit in your business, check out Arizton's wide range of healthcare related reports today and also get customised reports as per business requirement!

1. Face Mask Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The global face mask market expected to reach USD 8.88 billion by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 4.8% by 2026. New companies are entering the global face masks market. Since many countries lack domestic manufacturers, they are largely dependent on imports of face masks from China and the US. New entries will be partnering with established vendors and to capture higher market share during the forecast period. The demand for masks has drastically risen due to COVID-19 pandemic and are creating lucrative opportunities for the vendors to expand their portfolio in the global market. The FDA issued an umbrella EUA for certain disposable, single-use surgical masks in response to concerns relating to insufficient supply and availability of such masks. This EUA authorized the emergency use of surgical masks that met certain performance requirements for use in healthcare settings. In addition, the FDA also initiated innovative and creative approaches to recommend using 3D-printed face masks to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which is gaining high traction in the market. Online channels are gaining popularity in the global market, vendors are expected to adopt online distribution channels to increase their footprint and intensify the competition among other vendors.