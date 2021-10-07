CV Sciences, Inc. Applauds the California Legislature for Passage of AB 45

“As a California-based company, we are very pleased with the enactment of AB 45, which we believe will lead to significant retail expansion of CV Sciences’ PlusCBD products in our home state, while also serving as a model for responsible CBD legalization for other states,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “AB 45 will provide Californians with access to the health and wellness benefits of our safe and effective hemp-derived CBD. We look forward to working with our retail partners to rapidly expand our distribution footprint in California.”

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, applauds the California Legislature of its passage of AB 45 , which yesterday was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newson. This new law will explicitly permit the retail sale of products containing hemp-derived extracts and cannabinoids, such as CBD.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing, and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD products are sold at more than 7,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.



