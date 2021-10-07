checkAd

Puma Exploration Continues Aggressive Exploration on the O’Neil Gold Trend on Its Williams Brook Gold Property, Atlantic Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 19:19  |  30   |   |   

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the summer-fall 2021 exploration work program at its Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT

The core-oriented maiden drill campaign was completed on August 20, 2021. It consisted of 18 holes for a total of 2,360 meters that tested a 200-meter segment of the 700-meter-long O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT). The assay results for the six first holes were released mid-September and all six (6) holes intersected significant gold mineralisation including the discovery hole WB21-02 that cut 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 meters from surface, including 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 meters and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 meters. The assays are pending for the remaining 12 drill holes.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, stated "We are as anxious as anyone to see the assay results of the 12 remaining drill holes specially since visual observation has confirmed the presence of the altered and mineralised zone in each of them! Meanwhile, Puma's technical team continues to better define and extend the gold zones on surface by prospecting, trenching, stripping, and intense sampling in preparation for the next drilling campaign scheduled for later in 2021”.

MAIN EXPLORATION WORK COMPLETED OR IN PROGRESS

  • Aggressive grab sampling program completed over 400 meters along the OGT between the O’Neil and Chubby Gold Zones.
  • Wood cutting and stripping in progress over the contact sediment-rhyolite to continue the aggressive grab sampling program for an additional 300 meters beyond Chubby along the OGT.
  • Prospection, exploration trenching, and grab sampling in progress over the entire 7km NE extension of the OGT.
  • Trenching and sampling of quartz veins discovered at the lower (southeast) contact of the rhyolite.
  • Metallurgical tests in preparation on different mineralised gold zones.
  • A geophysical ground IP test survey in progress over the drilled area (6 lines for 3.3km).
  • The completion of the heliborne VTEM and new radiometric surveys in progress to cover the entire Williams Brook Gold Property.
  • Work in progress to establish a 3D structural model with the new data of the recent drilling campaign in collaboration with Terrane Geosciences.

STOCK OPTION PLAN

