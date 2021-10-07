checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 6, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Eargo sought improper payments from third-party payors. The Company’s third-largest payor was the source of the reimbursements in question. This activity was likely to result in regulatory scrutiny and to adversely impact the Company’s financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Eargo, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

