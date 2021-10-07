checkAd

Application Period Begins for $1.2 Million 2022 Edison Scholars Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 19:48  |  13   |   |   

High school seniors looking to create a more reliable, resilient and safer world through the study of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) are invited to apply for Edison International’s $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program.

Each year, Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, awards $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students who plan to major in designated STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university. See the list of eligible STEM majors here.

“Students from all backgrounds need support and encouragement, especially when considering a career in STEM,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “We need their ideas, solutions and passion to tackle the challenges facing the energy industry and decarbonizing our economy. The Edison Scholars Program will help students pursue their dreams and power a clean energy future that is just, affordable and equitable for everyone.”

Edison International has awarded an estimated $12.3 million in scholarships to 700 students through the Edison Scholars Program since its inception in 2006.

Edison International is accepting scholarship applications through Dec. 13. To apply and obtain additional eligibility information, visit: edisonscholars.com.

Applicants must live in SCE’s service area and plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in a STEM field. Eligible students also must be a high school senior, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply. Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible for the Edison Scholars Program.

Scholarship recipients will be announced next spring. They may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.

“I was awarded the scholarship in 2014, and then my brother won seven years later,” said Diana Valenzuela currently an employee at SCE. “Winning the scholarship was life changing for me and my family, and it will be amazing to see the class of 2022 achieve their goals with help from Edison.”

Edison International’s support of charitable causes, including the Edison Scholars Program, is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

Edison Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Application Period Begins for $1.2 Million 2022 Edison Scholars Program High school seniors looking to create a more reliable, resilient and safer world through the study of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) are invited to apply for Edison International’s $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program. Each year, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Advisory for Tuesday, November 2, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21California Must Accelerate Actions Now to Meet 2030 Emissions Reduction Goal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten