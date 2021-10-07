checkAd

Cinedigm to Utilize State-of-the-Art Technology to Localize The Bob Ross Channel

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 20:00  |  12   |   |   

Cinedigm Partners with UK-based Papercup to Localize The Bob Ross Channel Across Linear, AVOD and SVOD PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving …

Cinedigm Partners with UK-based Papercup to Localize The Bob Ross Channel Across Linear, AVOD and SVOD Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today its partnership with artificial intelligence-based startup Papercup to adapt the iconic Bob Ross series The Joy of Painting for millions of additional viewers worldwide. Cinedigm and Papercup have partnered to dub, for the first time, the entire catalog of Bob Ross's iconic painting show into Latin American Spanish and other key languages. The intent is to roll out in the US & Latin America followed by other international territories. The much-loved series runs on public television stations, and in its 31 seasons, The Joy of Painting won three Emmy awards.

Foto: Accesswire

Cinedigm, the exclusive distributor of The Bob Ross Channel across OTT, was seeking hyper-accurate matching in order to catch all of Ross's sweet phrases and sounds that traditional translators often miss, in addition to a scalable solution to efficiently localize hundreds of hours of content into various languages. Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to expand distribution of Bob Ross's television series to a global audience. AI voice startup Papercup was able to provide a scalable service to automate time-consuming parts of the dubbing process through the use of machine translation and synthetic speech that has been extensively trained via machine-learning. This process outputs a fully localized audio language track that utilizes a synthetic voice imperceptible from a human voice. The Company plans to dub all 31 seasons of The Joy of Painting content into Latin American Spanish for distribution across the burgeoning Spanish-language streaming market.

View sample here: https://vimeo.com/616209511/af57b41cf5

"The Bob Ross Channel is one of our most successful channels due to its broad appeal and the magic that Bob Ross' talent and innovation brought to the screen. In partnering with Papercup, we are harnessing an innovative technology partner to extend the reach of The Joy of Painting by utilizing cutting-edge technology to seamlessly dub his voice using artificial intelligence and synthetic speech. As streaming services continue to expand worldwide, this will allow us to reach a previously untapped global audience," said Tony Huidor, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm. "This is a pivotal time for the entertainment industry as demand for streaming content adapted for local markets continues to grow. We seek to make the most of our channel portfolio by adapting our content for international markets. Partnering with Papercup will allow us to achieve this goal and scale our business by utilizing their AI technology."

Seite 1 von 3
Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cinedigm to Utilize State-of-the-Art Technology to Localize The Bob Ross Channel Cinedigm Partners with UK-based Papercup to Localize The Bob Ross Channel Across Linear, AVOD and SVOD PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
CORRECTION: Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
CIBC Bank USA Leads 6 Bank Syndicate; NADG NNN REIT Successfully Closes $202.5 Million Line of ...
FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces Pink Current Information Status with OTC Markets, ...
Happy Supplements Appoints Kia Taeb, Vancouver Kinesiologist, as an Advisor to the Board
PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Closing of $7 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:00 UhrCinedigm Partners with Emmy-Nominated Director & Pop Culture Innovator Laurieann Gibson to Launch BOP Network
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21Cinedigm to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Cinedigm Raises the Curtain On the New Fandor
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Cinedigm Adds Six Additional Channels to SLING TV
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody Disgusting - The Leading Source of All Things Horror
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer
Accesswire | Analysen
10.09.21Cinedigm Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Files Form 10-Q Reporting Net Income of $5.2 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
Accesswire | Analysen