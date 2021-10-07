Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. (" Southern " or the " Company ") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces, further to the Company's announcement released …

In aggregate, 8,865,000 of the Options were issued to directors and PDMRs of the Company, as set out below:

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. (" Southern " or the " Company ") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces, further to the Company's announcement released earlier today, additional details in respect of the, in aggregate, 11,425,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers and employees of Southern as part of our overall compensation and employee retention program (the " Options ").

DPDMR Position Options Awarded Ian Atkinson President and CEO (Director) 1,500,000 Calvin Yau VP Finance & CFO 1,080,000 Erin Buschert VP Land 1,080,000 Jim McFadyen VP Operations 1,080,000 Gary McMurren VP Engineering 1,080,000 Bruce Beynon Director 435,000 Michael Kohut Director 435,000 Tamara MacDonald Director 435,000 Andrew McCreath Director 435,000 Joseph Nally Director 435,000 Neil Smith Director 435,000 Steven Smith Director 435,000

The Options expire five years from the date of grant, are exercisable at a price of CAD0.07 per common share, and vest as to one third on the grant date and one third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date.

For further information, please contact :

Southern Energy Corp. Ian Atkinson (President and CEO) Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO) +1 (0) 587 287 5401 +1 (0) 587 287 5402 Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser James Spinney / James Bellman Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker Sam Merlin / Ernest Bell Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Camarco James Crothers, Billy Clegg, Daniel Sherwen +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

