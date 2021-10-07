20th Anniversary Celebrations for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Continue with Cast and Celebrity Fans Revealing their True House Colours

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off today, Wizarding World fans from all over the world are invited to join in with a new nomination challenge, designed to help them find out more about their friends and family via the Official Sorting Ceremony!

'But where to put you…?' Warwick Davis, Bonnie Wright, Natalia Tena and Alfred Enoch share their Hogwarts houses alongside celebrity fans Jordan Fisher, Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo to celebrate 20 years of Movie Magic

The Sorting Hat is a magical hat introduced by Godric Gryffindor to place Hogwarts students in their rightful place, based on the abilities and skills they possess.

From the moment Harry sat beneath it on his first day at Hogwarts determinedly muttering 'not Slytherin, not Slytherin', fans have clamoured to be Sorted themselves. Thanks to the Official Sorting Ceremony on WizardingWorld.com and the Harry Potter Fan Club app, fans can answer those all-important questions and find out exactly where they belong. In celebration of the first film's 20th Anniversary, Wizarding World invites everyone to share their house pride and nominate others to do the same!

How to get involved:

Download the free Harry Potter Fan Club app and check out the Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony

Admire yourself wearing the AR Sorting Hat, and after snapping a selfie, make a short film explaining why you belong in your house before nominating and tagging a friend to join in

Share your prediction for which house they will be in, using the hashtag #SortingChallenge

Are they a proud Gryffindor, a resourceful Slytherin, a wise Ravenclaw or a loyal Hufflepuff – the only way to find out is to take the test and wait for their reply!

Joining in the fun and enabling fans get to know them a bit better, Harry Potter actors have been announcing their houses with pride. Warwick Davis, who famously played multiple roles within the Harry Potter films, but perhaps most loved for his 'swish and flick' demonstration as Professor Flitwick in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, has revealed he is in Ravenclaw after participating in the Sorting Ceremony.