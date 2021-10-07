DynaScape Partners with LandscapeHub to Provide Landscape Professionals Integrated Estimating and Ordering

DynaScape, an EverCommerce (Nasdaq:EVCM) solution and a design and business management software for landscaping companies, and LandscapeHub, a digital marketplace for managing wholesale landscape materials, announced a partnership between the two-industry leading softwares. The integration syncs LandscapeHub’s marketplace network into DynaScape’s business management software, Manage360, with real-time costs and suppliers providing landscape industry professionals an all-in-one solution for sourcing plant materials on the job.

“LandscapeHub’s integration with DynaScape’s Manage360 is an important milestone in our product journey,” said Aman Singh, Director of Sales at DynaScape. “We can now help our customers estimate, get up-to-date cost books, choose a supplier, and order materials right within a single interface, thereby improving visibility and speed.”

“Partnering with DynaScape allows our customers to manage their estimating and ordering processes more efficiently,” said Lisa Fiore, CEO, and co-founder of LandscapeHub. “Our goal for the partnership is to help landscape buyers reduce the amount of time they spend building estimates, purchasing product, managing jobs, and ultimately, show the industry how technology is having a positive impact on landscape, hardscape, nursery, and green businesses.”

As a result of this strategic partnership, DynaScape users will have direct access to an automated workflow between Manage360 and LandscapeHub. This functionality allows higher accuracy when creating proposals and saves time when ordering materials, streamlining the job management processes on both the supply and buy sides. The two companies have worked together to provide a technology that’s automatic and transparent so landscape and green industry professionals can reduce mistakes, eliminate margin concessions, and build customers’ trust.

About DynaScape

DynaScape is a leading provider of landscape design and business management solutions for the landscape industry. DynaScape aims to help customers transform every aspect of their business with end-to-end landscape software solutions that focus on easy design creation, simplifying operations and growing profitability. To learn more, visit http://www.dynascape.com/.

About LandscapeHub

LandscapeHub is streamlining the procurement process in the green industry. The Chicago-based technology company’s digital, wholesale marketplace connects landscape and nursery buyers with a network of trusted suppliers on one platform. To learn more, visit www.landscapehub.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications.

Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the structure and benefits of the collaboration between DynaScape and LandscapeHub. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors described in EverCommerce Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

