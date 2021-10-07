GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc. Provides Update on Its Qualifying Transaction with Diamond Therapeutics Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc. (TSXV:PSYF.P) ("GHP"), a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torsten Passie …

Dr. Passie is a professor of psychiatry and psychotherapy at Hannover Medical School in Hannover, Germany and an internationally recognized authority on the pharmacology and therapeutic use of psychedelics.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc. (TSXV:PSYF.P) ("GHP") , a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torsten Passie to the scientific advisory board of its qualifying transaction target company, Diamond Therapeutics Inc. ("Diamond").

Dr. Passie is also a visiting scientist at the Senckenberg Institute of History and Ethics in Medicine at Goethe University Frankfurt. He is the former director of the Laboratory for Neurocognition and Consciousness at Hannover Medical School and has done extensive research on the therapeutic potential of hallucinogenic drugs. Dr. Passie was a visiting professor at the Harvard Medical school from 2012 to 2015.

Dr. Passie has published numerous articles in prestigious scientific journals and is the author of The Science of Microdosing Psychedelics (2019). This book set the standard for understanding the microdosing of psychedelics such as psilocybin. Other books by Dr. Passie include The Pharmacology of LSD (2010), Healing with Entactogens (2012) and The History of MDMA (2021).

"Diamond was the first company to generate valid data demonstrating that there is therapeutic potential from repeated low doses of psilocybin," says Dr. Passie.

"It's a great honour to be working with Diamond to further investigate the potential of low-dose psychedelics to impact mental health treatments."

"I'm thrilled to add Dr. Passie to Diamond's already elite advisory board," says chair Dr. Edward Sellers. "Dr. Passie's deep understanding of psychedelics and psychiatry will help advance Diamond's plans to develop effective mental health treatments that are accessible to patients when their efficacy and safety has been proven."

Chair:

Dr. Edward Sellers, professor emeritus of Pharmacology, Toxicology, Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Toronto

Members:

Dr. Paul Glue , Hazel Buckland Chair and professor of psychological medicine at the Dunedin School of Medicine at the University of Otago, New Zealand

, Hazel Buckland Chair and professor of psychological medicine at the Dunedin School of Medicine at the University of Otago, New Zealand Dr. Thomas Kosten , J.H. Waggoner Chair and professor of psychiatry, pharmacology, immunology, pathology and neuroscience, emeritus director of the Dan L. Duncan Institute for Clinical and Translational Research at Baylor College of Medicine

, J.H. Waggoner Chair and professor of psychiatry, pharmacology, immunology, pathology and neuroscience, emeritus director of the Dan L. Duncan Institute for Clinical and Translational Research at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Joseph Moskal , distinguished research professor and director of the Falk Center for Molecular Therapeutics at Northwestern University

, distinguished research professor and director of the Falk Center for Molecular Therapeutics at Northwestern University Dr. Torsten Passie , visiting scientist at the Senckenberg Institute for History and Ethics in Medicine, Goethe University Frankfurt and professor of psychiatry and psychotherapy at Hannover Medical School, Germany

, visiting scientist at the Senckenberg Institute for History and Ethics in Medicine, Goethe University Frankfurt and professor of psychiatry and psychotherapy at Hannover Medical School, Germany Dr. William J. Tyler, co-founder of IST LLC and Thync and associate professor in the School of Biological and Health Systems Engineering at Arizona State University

GHP and Diamond continue to negotiate the definitive agreement for the proposed Qualifying Transaction and will provide further updates in this regard in due course.

About GHP

GHP is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) led by Michael Franks and Sa'ad Shah of Grey House Partners GP Inc. Its principal business activity is to identify and evaluate opportunities to acquire assets or a business in the Psychedelic space. Incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, GHP is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Its common shares are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol PSYF.P.

About Diamond Therapeutics

Diamond Therapeutics is a psychedelic drug development company based in Toronto. Our mission is to develop new and better therapies for mental health conditions by unlocking the promise of psychedelic compounds. Diamond is focused on sub-perceptual, non-hallucinogenic treatments that hold potential for use across a broad patient cohort -maximizing the positive impact better drugs can have on the global mental health crisis. To learn more about Diamond, visit www.diamondthera.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Franks, GHP

Email: michael@greyhousepartners.ca

Telephone: 647.949.2663

Rebecca Brown, Diamond Therapeutics

Email: rebecca@diamondthera.com

SOURCE: GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: