CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on October 13 Followed by Live Q/A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 20:27  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, Nitya Ray, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer and Christopher Recknor, M.D., Senior Executive VP of Clinical Operations of CytoDyn will provide a comprehensive business update at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference. CytoDyn will present for 30 minutes and 90 minutes will be dedicated to live questions and answers.

Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Time: 1:00 pm ET – 3:00 pm ET
Access: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d6 ...

Interested participants are encouraged to login early prior to the start of the event. This is a livestream presentation and a link will also be posted on CytoDyn’s website within approximately 48 hours after the presentation. The conference sponsor provides corporate visibility services to CytoDyn for a fee.     

About Leronlimab
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted CytoDyn Fast Track designation to explore two potential indications using leronlimab to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and metastatic cancer. The first indication is combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients, and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that binds to CCR5, a cellular receptor important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Leronlimab has been studied in 16 clinical trials involving more than 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with HIV standard care in patients with multi-drug resistance to current available classes of HIV drugs).

