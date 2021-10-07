checkAd

Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 20:32  |  50   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$500 MILLION
5-YEAR SENIOR NOTES

London, 7 October 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) is pleased to announce the pricing of its offering of US$500 million fixed rate senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) as part of its refinancing strategy.

The Company will pay interest on the Notes semi-annually at a rate equal to 5.00% per annum. The Notes will settle on or around 14 October 2021, subject to customary conditions, and the Notes will mature on 14 October 2026.

The proceeds of the Notes, together with cash available on the Group’s balance sheet, will be used: (i) to repay all amounts outstanding under the Group’s US$370 million bridge term loan facility, which was used to retire higher cost debt facilities acquired upon the acquisition of Teranga Gold Corporation (the “Bridge Facility”), (ii) to repay the US$130 million drawn under the Group’s existing revolving credit facility (the “Existing RCF”), and (iii) to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering of the Notes.

As part of its Group refinancing strategy, the Company recently entered into a US$500 million unsecured revolving credit facility (the “New RCF”). The New RCF has a four-year tenor, with an interest rate ranging between 2.40 - 3.40% plus LIBOR (or SOFR) depending on leverage. The undrawn portion has a commitment fee of 35% of the applicable margin (0.84% based on currently applicable margin). The New RCF will replace the Bridge Facility and the Existing RCF, which will be cancelled upon settlement of the Notes offering. Effectiveness of the New RCF is conditioned upon the closing of the Notes offering.

The New RCF and the Notes will extend the maturities of the Company’s existing debt structure to 2025 and 2026 respectively, providing increased financial flexibility.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Disclaimer

