checkAd

EssilorLuxottica launches recommended mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 20:30  |  29   |   |   

EssilorLuxottica launches recommended mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares

Charenton-le-Pont, France and Schiphol, The Netherlands (October 7, 2021 – 8:30pm CEST) - With reference to the press release by EssilorLuxottica S.A. (the “Offeror”) of 1 July 2021 announcing the completion of the acquisition by the Offeror of a 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision N.V. (“GrandVision”) from HAL Optical Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HAL Holding, the Offeror and GrandVision today jointly announce that the Offeror is making a recommended mandatory public offer to all holders of shares (the “Shares” and each holder of Shares a “Shareholder”) at an offer price of Euro 28.42 per Share in cash (the “Offer”) and the publication of the related offer memorandum dated 7 October (the “Offer Memorandum”).

Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set out in the Offer Memorandum.

Transaction highlights

  • Recommended mandatory public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of GrandVision at a price of Euro 28.42 per Share in cash.
  • The Management Board and Supervisory Board of GrandVision unanimously recommend Shareholders to accept the Offer.
  • The Offeror, as per today holds an aggregate amount of 220,537,421 Shares, representing approximately 86.67% of the issued share capital of GrandVision.
  • The Acceptance Period begins at 9:00 hours, Amsterdam time on 8 October 2021 and ends at 17:40 hours, Amsterdam time on 3 December 2021.

The Offer

The Offer is a mandatory public offer. The Offeror will make the offer on the terms and restrictions contained in the Offer Memorandum. For each Share validly tendered under the terms and subject to the restrictions contained in the Offer Memorandum (or defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by the Offeror) and delivered (geleverd) to the Offeror, the Offeror offers the Offer Price of Euro 28.42 in cash, which includes any dividend or other distribution on the Shares with a record date for entitlement on or prior to the Settlement Date and, consequently, the consideration per Share payable under the Offer will be decreased by the full amount of such declaration of dividend, payment of such previously declared dividend or other distribution, if any, (before any applicable withholding tax) on or prior to the Settlement Date.

Seite 1 von 8



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica launches recommended mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares EssilorLuxottica launches recommended mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares Charenton-le-Pont, France and Schiphol, The Netherlands (October 7, 2021 – 8:30pm CEST) - With reference to the press release by EssilorLuxottica S.A. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
PDC Energy Announces Unanimous Approval of Spinney Oil and Gas Development Plan, PDC's First ...
Kuuhubb Announces Resignation of Board Member
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...