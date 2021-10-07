EssilorLuxottica launches recommended mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares
Charenton-le-Pont, France and Schiphol, The Netherlands (October 7, 2021 – 8:30pm CEST) - With reference to the press release by EssilorLuxottica S.A. (the “Offeror”) of 1 July 2021 announcing the completion of the acquisition by the Offeror of a 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision N.V. (“GrandVision”) from HAL Optical Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HAL Holding, the Offeror and GrandVision today jointly announce that the Offeror is making a recommended mandatory public offer to all holders of shares (the “Shares” and each holder of Shares a “Shareholder”) at an offer price of Euro 28.42 per Share in cash (the “Offer”) and the publication of the related offer memorandum dated 7 October (the “Offer Memorandum”).
Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set out in the Offer Memorandum.
Transaction highlights
- Recommended mandatory public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of GrandVision at a price of Euro 28.42 per Share in cash.
- The Management Board and Supervisory Board of GrandVision unanimously recommend Shareholders to accept the Offer.
- The Offeror, as per today holds an aggregate amount of 220,537,421 Shares, representing approximately 86.67% of the issued share capital of GrandVision.
- The Acceptance Period begins at 9:00 hours, Amsterdam time on 8 October 2021 and ends at 17:40 hours, Amsterdam time on 3 December 2021.
The Offer
The Offer is a mandatory public offer. The Offeror will make the offer on the terms and restrictions contained in the Offer Memorandum. For each Share validly tendered under the terms and subject to the restrictions contained in the Offer Memorandum (or defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by the Offeror) and delivered (geleverd) to the Offeror, the Offeror offers the Offer Price of Euro 28.42 in cash, which includes any dividend or other distribution on the Shares with a record date for entitlement on or prior to the Settlement Date and, consequently, the consideration per Share payable under the Offer will be decreased by the full amount of such declaration of dividend, payment of such previously declared dividend or other distribution, if any, (before any applicable withholding tax) on or prior to the Settlement Date.
