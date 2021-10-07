checkAd

Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces a US$350 Million Notes Offering, Issuance of a Conditional Redemption Notice for its US$450 Million of Notes due 2022 and an Amended and Restated C$110 Million Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 20:36  |  15   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) announced today a private placement offering (the “Offering”) of 350,000 units. Each unit will consist of $1,000 principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2026 (each a “Note”) which bear interest at 9.75% per annum, and one five-year warrant (each “Warrant”) to purchase 227 common shares (“Warrant Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.9441 per Warrant Share (representing the 5-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) ended October 6). The Warrants have a cashless exercise feature to minimize future dilution. Listing of the Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants will be subject to TSX approval. Closing of the Offering is anticipated on or about October 22, 2021. Athabasca will provide a strategic update and corporate guidance incorporating the Offering on closing.

Athabasca intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, and cash on hand to redeem its US$450 million aggregate principal amount of 9.875% senior secured second lien notes due February 24, 2022 (the “2022 Notes”). Athabasca will issue a notice today to conditionally redeem its 2022 Notes at a redemption price of 100.0% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption is expected to be completed on or about November 6, 2021 and is conditioned upon the completion of the Offering. This press release does not constitute notice of the redemption.

Athabasca also announced today that, conditional upon the completion of the Offering and the redemption of the 2022 Notes, it will enter into an amended and restated credit agreement with a syndicate of financial institutions. The amended and restated credit agreement will provide for a C$110 million reserves-based secured credit facility with a maturity date in October 2023. The Company maintains its C$40 million unsecured letter of credit facility that is supported by a performance security guarantee from Export Development Canada.

The Notes, Warrants and Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants (collectively, the “Securities”) will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Securities have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Securities are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States under Rule 144A and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions in Canada.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces a US$350 Million Notes Offering, Issuance of a Conditional Redemption Notice for its US$450 Million of Notes due 2022 and an Amended and Restated C$110 Million Credit Facility CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) announced today a private placement offering (the “Offering”) of 350,000 units. Each unit will consist of $1,000 principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
PDC Energy Announces Unanimous Approval of Spinney Oil and Gas Development Plan, PDC's First ...
Kuuhubb Announces Resignation of Board Member
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...