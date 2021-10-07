checkAd

Veritone Signs Exclusive Deal with MediaWorks to Provide AI-Driven Insights Into Advertising Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 21:00  |  22   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today that MediaWorks has licensed Veritone Attribute, a leading AI-driven application providing real-time insights into data-driven advertising performance. As New Zealand’s leading radio and outdoor media company, MediaWorks’ network reaches more than 2.5 million weekly listeners and has more than 5,000 outdoor touchpoints nationwide.

Veritone Attribute is a turnkey attribution solution that MediaWorks will initially deploy across its radio brands in New Zealand. Veritone Attribute enables MediaWorks to vastly improve its ability to correlate broadcast ad placements of all formats, including pre-produced spots, organic mentions and live reads, with an advertising client’s website and how their customers are interacting with it. MediaWorks’ advertisers stand to gain near-real-time access to performance insights to inform ad optimization strategies, increase ROI and strengthen customer relationships.

“The real winners in this agreement are our advertisers,” says MediaWorks Commercial Director Liz Fraser. “This technology will give them more tools and insights to ensure their campaigns are generating the best return on investment. With Veritone Attribute, we’re able to empower our advertisers with real-time tangible campaign metrics so they can optimize the value of partnering with MediaWorks.”

“The near real-time information provided back to the advertiser includes which radio creative performed best, which day of the week and time of day performed better and how many customers the ads have driven to their website. From this information, we can tailor advertisers’ campaigns for optimal results,” Fraser says.

Managing Director of Broadcast Solutions at Veritone, Paul Cramer, adds, “We’re thrilled to welcome MediaWorks as the first Veritone client in New Zealand. The MediaWorks team is a leader in providing innovative opportunities for advertisers to reach engaged audiences, and its partnership with Veritone is the latest tactic in its commitment to continually improve advertiser performance. Not only will our partnership with MediaWorks bring New Zealand radio advertisers newfound metrics of success, but it will raise the importance of audio within their media mix.”

Seite 1 von 2


Veritone Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veritone Signs Exclusive Deal with MediaWorks to Provide AI-Driven Insights Into Advertising Performance Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today that MediaWorks has licensed Veritone Attribute, a leading AI-driven application providing real-time insights into data-driven advertising …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Veritone Law Enforcement Transparency and Trust Report Finds Americans Mostly Aligned on Policing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Veritone Announces New Exclusive International Licensing Agreement with CBS News
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Veritone Closes Acquisition of PandoLogic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Veritone Announces Agreement with RECUR to Create Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Using Licensed Pac-12 Networks Content in New College Sports Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten