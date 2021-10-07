checkAd

Almaden Provides Update on Prospect Drilling at Ixtaca

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 21:00  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to report initial results from the first hole drilled in 2021 in the Southeast Alteration Zone (“SE Alteration Zone”) of the Ixtaca property in Puebla State, Mexico. Drilling at Ixtaca has been planned to take a phased approach and will initially focus on targets established at the SE Alteration Zone which is located approximately one kilometre from the Ixtaca deposit area (See Figure 1).

After the first hole was abandoned in altered volcanic at 75.59m depth, the second hole of the program, TU-21-552 was drilled to a depth of 785.77 m. This hole encountered a highly altered volcanic unit overlying basement shaley carbonate sedimentary rocks, the transition to which is marked by a basal conglomerate breccia. This geologic succession is also seen in the Ixtaca deposit area. Anomalous pathfinder elements as well as some short intervals of elevated gold values were returned from the highly altered volcanic rocks. Immediately beneath the volcanic unit several dykes were intersected crossing the shale. These dykes are altered, veined and pyritised and are interpreted to be similar to the altered dykes seen in the Ixtaca deposit area. Highly altered and pyritised dykes were also intersected near the end of the hole. Hole TU-21-552 is interpreted to have cut the upper reaches of a large high level epithermal alteration zone. Further drilling is planned and ongoing elsewhere in the SE alteration as exploration continues for new as yet undiscovered vein systems. An interpreted section for hole TU-21-552 is provided in the news release along with a plan showing the SE Alteration Zone and drillhole locations. Additional more detailed sampling is being planned on as yet unsampled intervals from hole TU-21-552.

About the SE Alteration Zone
Work over the past several months at the SE Alteration Zone has included geophysics and geological mapping. As reported in the Fall of 2020, this area measures about 1.5 kilometres (km) east-west by 1 km north-south and is centred approximately 1 km southeast of the Ixtaca deposit.

The SE Alteration Zone comprises argillic (clay-altered) volcanics including clusters of anomalies identified from a hyperspectral survey that include the spectral signatures of important epithermal alteration minerals such as kaolinite, alunite and buddingtonite.

In November, 2020, the Company announced the discovery of several areas of veining cropping out within the SE Alteration Zone, and seventeen samples of the veining were collected and submitted for analysis to ALS Global in Zacatecas, Mexico. All but one sample returned below detection gold and silver, with the exception returning a value of 62 ppb gold. However, even though the outcrops are leached and weathered, many of the samples also returned elevated values of epithermal pathfinder elements which are commonly found in the higher parts of epithermal alteration zones. The presence of pathfinder elements in these samples is very encouraging as it corroborates the Company view that the SE Alteration Zone could represent the higher levels of a potential underlying epithermal system. It is quite typical that the higher parts of these systems contain negligible precious metals values.

