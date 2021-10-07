checkAd

Cedars Run for Ovarian Cancer: An Event To Celebrate, Remember And Support The 'silent killer’ Fighters Everywhere

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 21:20  |  12   |   |   

MONTREAL, QC /ACCESSWIRE/ October 07, 2021 / DOvEEgene - Cedars Cancer Foundation Chair Dominique Dagenais knows how difficult a diagnosis of ovarian cancer can be. In 2015, she was completely caught off guard when she was diagnosed with stage 3 of …

MONTREAL, QC /ACCESSWIRE/ October 07, 2021 / DOvEEgene - Cedars Cancer Foundation Chair Dominique Dagenais knows how difficult a diagnosis of ovarian cancer can be. In 2015, she was completely caught off guard when she was diagnosed with stage 3 of the disease.
"When they told me I had ovarian cancer, I said: ‘How is it possible? Ovarian cancer is something that most people don't know much about. I didn't pay attention to my symptoms", says Dagenais.

Foto: Accesswire

The symptoms associated with ovarian cancer are vague and often mistaken for other conditions, particularly issues that affect the gastrointestinal system, or simply changes in a woman's body as she ages, such as bloating and increased urinary frequency.

Foto: Accesswire

I had some symptoms, such as a little bit of nausea. But who had never had nausea?"

Before her diagnosis, she was incredibly active, having completed 13 marathons.

Stories like Dagenais' inspire Dr. Lucy Gilbert, Director of the McGill University Health Centre Division of Gynecologic Oncology, to dedicate her career since 2008 to fight this silent killer.

"There has been no improvement in the cure rate of ovarian cancer in 30 years, and this is unacceptable. If you look at a cell phone or computer from 30 years ago, today's versions are tremendously different. The investment in these devices needs to be also allocated to treat women's cancers. Early detection of ovarian cancer can save many women's lives", says Dr. Gilbert.

To change that, Dr. Gilbert and her team designed a genomic uterine pap test that uses a panel of mutated genes associated with endometrial and ovarian cancer, along with a machine learning algorithm to predict cancer in these women. The goal is to create a highly sensitive screening tool with a very low false positive rate in order to detect ovarian and endometrial cancers in their early stages. Their goal is to make the DOvEEgene test a routine part of women's health, just like the pap smear.

To support the study, and help Dr. Gilbert make the DOvEEgene test a routine screening tool available to all eligible women, the Cedars Cancer Foundation is promoting its 6th Annual Run/Walk for Ovarian Cancer. Families are welcome to walk or run and raise funds against ovarian and endometrial cancer.

To learn more about the event, join the race and support the DOvEEgene study, visit: http://give.cedars.ca/site/TR/Events/OvarianRun2021

Foto: Accesswire

About Cedars Cancer Foundation

The Foundation started 50 years ago as an initiative launched by individuals, and it has grown to become one of the funding arm of the MUHC's fight against cancer. It develops and leverages innovative approaches to meet patients' and families' emotional, psychosocial, physical and spiritual needs.

About DOvEEgene

The DOvEEgene test was developed by Dr. Lucy Gilbert and a team of dedicated Canadian doctors, professors, and researchers to increase the early detection of women diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancers in hopes of improving prognosis. This is the third and last phase of the DOvEE project, which started in 2008 and has helped thousands of women to recognize ovarian and endometrial cancer symptoms.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

Press Contacts

Roberta Setimi

Digital Media Specialist

DOvEEgene

roberta.setimi@muhc.mcgill.ca

SOURCE: DOvEEgene



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667281/Cedars-Run-for-Ovarian-Cancer-An-Eve ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cedars Run for Ovarian Cancer: An Event To Celebrate, Remember And Support The 'silent killer’ Fighters Everywhere MONTREAL, QC /ACCESSWIRE/ October 07, 2021 / DOvEEgene - Cedars Cancer Foundation Chair Dominique Dagenais knows how difficult a diagnosis of ovarian cancer can be. In 2015, she was completely caught off guard when she was diagnosed with stage 3 of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
CORRECTION: Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces Pink Current Information Status with OTC Markets, ...
FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
Happy Supplements Appoints Kia Taeb, Vancouver Kinesiologist, as an Advisor to the Board
PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Closing of $7 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
ReelTime Revenues Increase From Technology License with Rapidly Expanding Virtual Restaurant ...
Cannabis Sativa Brand Ambassador Randy Lanier Featured in Netflix Bad Sport Docuseries
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...