Photon Energy N.V. to Issue New 6.50% 6-Year Corporate Green Bond up to EUR 50 million

07.10.2021 / 21:28
Photon Energy N.V. To Issue New 6.50% 6-Year Corporate Green Bond up to EUR 50 million

Amsterdam - 7 October 2021 - The management board of Photon Energy N.V. announces a new corporate green bond issue.

The 2021/2027 corporate green bond (six-year maturity) with an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 50 million will bear interest at a rate of 6.50 % p.a. with quarterly interest payments. An application will be made to include the corporate green bonds in trading on the Quotation Board trading segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse). The securities prospectus will be published on the Company's website, www.photonenergy.com, following its approval by the CSSF, which is expected on 12 October 2021.

Subject to the approval of the related prospectus by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg, the public offer will take place in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxemburg starting on 2 November 2021 through 16 November 2021. During the same period, the bond will also be offered to a limited number of qualified investors in further European countries. In addition, the corporate bonds will be offered to bondholders of the existing 2017/2022 corporate bonds in form of an exchange offer starting on 18 October 2021 through 12 November 2021.

