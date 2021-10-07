WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces 99.37% of Votes Cast by Shareholders Voted in Favour of Arrangement With Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust

The Arrangement required approval by the affirmative vote of (i) at least two third of the votes cast by Unitholders; and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by Unitholders, excluding votes attached to Units held by interested Unitholders required to be excluded pursuant to applicable securities laws.

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “ REIT ”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting (“ Meeting ”) of unitholders of the REIT (“ Unitholders ”) held today, Unitholders voted to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “ Arrangement ”) pursuant to which an affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding trust units of the REIT (each, a “ Unit ”) through a series of transactions that will result in Unitholders receiving US$22.00 per Unit in cash, subject to applicable withholdings (the “ Transaction ”).

Of the votes cast at the Meeting with respect to the Arrangement, a total of 56,252,960 Units were voted in favour of the Arrangement, representing approximately 99.37% of the votes cast on the special resolution approving the Arrangement. In addition, a total of 56,177,941 Units, representing approximately 99.37% of the votes cast by holders of Units excluding those Units required to be excluded pursuant to applicable securities laws, were voted in favour of the special resolution approving the Arrangement.

The REIT’s full report of voting results will be filed under the REIT’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

The REIT intends to seek a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”) to approve the Arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on October 13, 2021. Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including Court approval. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions to the closing of the Transaction, the Transaction is expected to be completed on or about October 20, 2021. Following completion of the Transaction, it is anticipated that the Units will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the REIT will cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities law.