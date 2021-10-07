Kestrel Gold Commences Its Inaugural Drill Program on the QCM Property

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to announce that the Corporation's inaugural drill program at the QCM Project has commenced. The 7-hole 1,200 metre reverse …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to announce that the Corporation's inaugural drill program at the QCM Project has commenced. The 7-hole 1,200 metre reverse circulation ("RC") drill program will focus on the QCM Zone where historical drill results of up to 2.86 g/t Au over 110.95 metres have previously been reported. Five holes will focus on infill drilling within the main historical drill area while two will test for potential northwest strike extensions to the previously encountered mineralization. Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are pleased to commence the QCM drill program which is designed to confirm and expand upon historical results. The program will also allow us to test our theory that the presence of erratically disseminated coarse gold coupled with the historical exploration approach of diamond drilling and standard fire assaying yielded results that under represented actual gold grades. It is hoped that the larger sample size from a RC drill coupled with analyses by metallic screen assay, which is an analytical method designed specifically for samples with coarse gold, will result in higher and more representative grades."