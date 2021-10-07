PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media acquire Newcastle United Football Club
Newcastle, England and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - An investment
group led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and also comprising PCP Capital
Partners and RB Sports & Media (the "Investment Group"), has completed the
acquisition of 100% of Newcastle United Limited and Newcastle United Football
Club Limited ("Newcastle United" or the "Club") from St. James Holdings Limited.
All requisite approvals have been obtained from the English Premier League and
the acquisition was completed on 7 October 2021.
The Investment Group is comprised of long-term, patient investors who have every
confidence in the future success of the Club. Today's announcement is the
conclusion of a thorough and detailed process that has allowed the Investment
Group to arrive at a deal that benefits all stakeholders and will leave
Newcastle United well-placed to pursue a clear, long-term strategy.
His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, will serve as Non-Executive
Chairman of Newcastle United. Amanda Staveley, chief executive of PCP Capital
Partners, will have one seat on the board. Jamie Reuben will also be a director
of the Club, representing RB Sports & Media.
For PIF, one of the world's most impactful investors, the acquisition is in line
with its strategy of focusing on key sectors including Sports and Entertainment,
and aligns with PIF's mission to actively invest over the long term - in this
case, to harness the Club's potential and build upon the Club's legacy.
Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF,
said:
"We are extremely proud to become the new owners of Newcastle United, one of the
most famous clubs in English football. We thank the Newcastle fans for their
tremendously loyal support over the years and we are excited to work together
with them."
Amanda Staveley, Chief Executive Officer of PCP Capital Partners, said:
"This is a long-term investment. We are excited about the future prospects for
Newcastle United. We intend to instill a united philosophy across the Club,
establish a clear purpose, and help provide leadership that will allow Newcastle
United to go on to big achievements over the long term.
"Our ambition is aligned with the fans - to create a consistently successful
team that's regularly competing for major trophies and generates pride across
the globe."
Jamie Reuben of RB Sports & Media, said:
"We look forward to a great future for Newcastle United. Newcastle is a
fantastic city, which is why our family has been investing heavily in the area
for many years. To become part of this great Club and its amazing fans is a
privilege.
"We will build a true community Club, based upon our family's knowledge of the
