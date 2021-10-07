PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media acquire Newcastle United Football Club

Newcastle, England and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - An investment

group led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and also comprising PCP Capital

Partners and RB Sports & Media (the "Investment Group"), has completed the

acquisition of 100% of Newcastle United Limited and Newcastle United Football

Club Limited ("Newcastle United" or the "Club") from St. James Holdings Limited.

All requisite approvals have been obtained from the English Premier League and

the acquisition was completed on 7 October 2021.



The Investment Group is comprised of long-term, patient investors who have every

confidence in the future success of the Club. Today's announcement is the

conclusion of a thorough and detailed process that has allowed the Investment

Group to arrive at a deal that benefits all stakeholders and will leave

Newcastle United well-placed to pursue a clear, long-term strategy.





His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, will serve as Non-ExecutiveChairman of Newcastle United. Amanda Staveley, chief executive of PCP CapitalPartners, will have one seat on the board. Jamie Reuben will also be a directorof the Club, representing RB Sports & Media.For PIF, one of the world's most impactful investors, the acquisition is in linewith its strategy of focusing on key sectors including Sports and Entertainment,and aligns with PIF's mission to actively invest over the long term - in thiscase, to harness the Club's potential and build upon the Club's legacy.Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF,said:"We are extremely proud to become the new owners of Newcastle United, one of themost famous clubs in English football. We thank the Newcastle fans for theirtremendously loyal support over the years and we are excited to work togetherwith them."Amanda Staveley, Chief Executive Officer of PCP Capital Partners, said:"This is a long-term investment. We are excited about the future prospects forNewcastle United. We intend to instill a united philosophy across the Club,establish a clear purpose, and help provide leadership that will allow NewcastleUnited to go on to big achievements over the long term."Our ambition is aligned with the fans - to create a consistently successfulteam that's regularly competing for major trophies and generates pride acrossthe globe."Jamie Reuben of RB Sports & Media, said:"We look forward to a great future for Newcastle United. Newcastle is afantastic city, which is why our family has been investing heavily in the areafor many years. To become part of this great Club and its amazing fans is aprivilege."We will build a true community Club, based upon our family's knowledge of the