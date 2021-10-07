checkAd

Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-132

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-132 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about October 14, 2021.

K-132 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $ 83.000 7.64 S+13 1.50800 % 1.49875 % $ 99.9997
A-2 $ 896.036 9.86 S+16 2.02300 % 1.68446 % $ 102.9928
A-M $ 170.491 Sold via WI-K132*
X1 $ 979.036 9.67 T+65 0.60799 % 2.16647 % $ 4.5224
XAM $ 170.491 9.91 T+70 0.95533 % 2.23319 % $ 7.6761
X3 $ 60.501 10.09 T+260 2.98733 % 4.13589 % $ 23.1992

*For more information on Freddie Mac's When-Issued K-Deal, WI-K132, click here.

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Performance Trust and Wells Fargo Securities
  • Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.

The K-132 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K132 Mortgage Trust (K132 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K132 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-132 Certificates.

