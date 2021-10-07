Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-132
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-132 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about October 14, 2021.
K-132 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$
|83.000
|7.64
|S+13
|1.50800
|%
|1.49875
|%
|$
|99.9997
|A-2
|$
|896.036
|9.86
|S+16
|2.02300
|%
|1.68446
|%
|$
|102.9928
|A-M
|$
|170.491
|Sold via WI-K132*
|X1
|$
|979.036
|9.67
|T+65
|0.60799
|%
|2.16647
|%
|$
|4.5224
|XAM
|$
|170.491
|9.91
|T+70
|0.95533
|%
|2.23319
|%
|$
|7.6761
|X3
|$
|60.501
|10.09
|T+260
|2.98733
|%
|4.13589
|%
|$
|23.1992
*For more information on Freddie Mac's When-Issued K-Deal, WI-K132, click here.
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Performance Trust and Wells Fargo Securities
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
The K-132 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K132 Mortgage Trust (K132 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K132 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-132 Certificates.
